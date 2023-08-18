French Fries Market in North America to grow by USD 1.92 Billion from 2022 to 2027 | Cavendish Farms Corp and AJC International Inc. to emerge as Key Contributors to growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The North American french fries market is projected to increase by USD 1,924.6 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.29% between 2022 and 2027. Increased online presence of frozen french fries is a key factor driving market growth. A key reason for the growth is that online platforms typically offer more brands, flavors, and package sizes of frozen fries than brick-and-mortar stores. Additionally, factors such as online channels appeal to consumers with specific preferences, especially in terms of different cuts, condiments, or specialty options are also increasing the demand. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled French Fries Market in North America

French Fries Market in North America 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The french fries market in North America report covers the following areas:

French Fries Market In North America 2023-2027: CompanyAnalysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market companies also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Agristo NV, AJC International Inc., Allied Potato, B and G Foods Inc., Cavendish Farms Corp., Conagra Brands Inc., Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA, General Mills Inc., Himalaya Food International Ltd., Hormel Foods Corp., Inspire Brands Inc., J.R. Simplot Co., Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., McCain Foods Ltd., Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., Trader Joes, Walmart Inc., WH Group Ltd., and Kroger Co. are among some of the major market participants.

Company Offering

AJC International Inc - The company offers french fries through its subsidiaries Del Campo , Garden Maid, and Early Dawn.

The company offers french fries through its subsidiaries , Garden Maid, and Early Dawn. Cavendish Farms Corp - The company offers french fries such as Crispy Classic Straight Cut, Crispy Spicy Cracked Pepper Straight Cut, and Crispy Sweet Potato Straight Cut.

The company offers french fries such as Crispy Classic Straight Cut, Crispy Spicy Cracked Pepper Straight Cut, and Crispy Sweet Potato Straight Cut. Conagra Brands Inc - The company offers french fries under the brand name of Alexia Foods such as Organic sweet potato fries, Organic Yukon Select Fries, and Organic Oven Crinkles With Sea Salt.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

French Fries Market in North America 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Major Trends

The rising demand for ready-to-cook (RTC) food options is a major trend in the market. This is due to the changing lifestyles and preferences of consumers across the globe. The convenience to busy individuals or families who may not have the time or preference to cook a meal from scratch is one of the main benefits that it offers. In addition, fries eliminate the need for meal planning, and grocery shopping, and offer ultimate convenience because they're pre-cut, pre-cooked, and ready to bake. Hence, the rising demand for ready-to-cook (RTC) food is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges- Growing demand for homemade and street potato fries is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

For more details, and an understanding of Market Dynamics download Sample reports

French Fries Market in North America 2023-2027: Segmentation

The French Fries Market in North America is segmented as below:

Product

Frozen



Food

End-user

Foodservice



Retail

The market share growth by the frozen segment will be significant during the forecast period. Consumers of all ages around the world are increasingly preferring French fries due to factors such as their ease of cooking, low preparation time, and cost savings. Furthermore, fries and other frozen potato products are one of the most popular foods in quick-service restaurants (QSRs), such as McDonald's and Burger King, to quickly serve food to their customers. Hence, the above-mentioned factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities, historic data(2017 to 2021) & forecast (2023-2027) – Download a Sample Report

French Fries Market in North America 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist the french fries market in North America growth during the next five years

Estimation of the french fries market in North America size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the french fries market in North America

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the french fries market companies in North America

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.



Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

French Fries Market Scope In North America Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.29% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,924.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.63 Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agristo NV, AJC International Inc., Allied Potato, B and G Foods Inc., Cavendish Farms Corp., Conagra Brands Inc., Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA, General Mills Inc., Himalaya Food International Ltd., Hormel Foods Corp., Inspire Brands Inc., J.R. Simplot Co., Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., McCain Foods Ltd., Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., Trader Joes, Walmart Inc., WH Group Ltd., and Kroger Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Company Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of companies included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 15: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on North America : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 17: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 French fries market in North America 2017 - 2021

2017 - 2021 Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on french fries market in north America 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 22: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 23: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 24: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 25: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 26: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 27: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 28: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 29: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 31: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Frozen - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Frozen - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Frozen - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Frozen - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Frozen - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 37: Chart on Food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Foodservice - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Foodservice - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Foodservice - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Foodservice - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Foodservice - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 57: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 58: Chart on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 60: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Rest of NA - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 66: Chart on Rest of NA - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Rest of NA - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on Rest of NA - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Rest of NA - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 70: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 72: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Company Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Company landscape

Exhibit 73: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 74: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 75: Impact of key risks on business

12 Company Analysis

12.1 Companies covered

Exhibit 76: Companies covered

12.2 Market positioning of companies

Exhibit 77: Matrix on company position and classification

12.3 AJC International Inc.

Exhibit 78: AJC International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 79: AJC International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 80: AJC International Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 B and G Foods Inc.

and G Foods Inc. Exhibit 81: B and G Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 82: B and G Foods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 83: B and G Foods Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Cavendish Farms Corp.

Exhibit 84: Cavendish Farms Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 85: Cavendish Farms Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 86: Cavendish Farms Corp. - Key offerings

12.6 Conagra Brands Inc.

Exhibit 87: Conagra Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 88: Conagra Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 89: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 90: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 91: Conagra Brands Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA

Exhibit 92: Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA - Overview



Exhibit 93: Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA - Segment focus

12.8 General Mills Inc .

. Exhibit 96: General Mills Inc . - Overview

. - Overview

Exhibit 97: General Mills Inc . - Business segments

. - Business segments

Exhibit 98: General Mills Inc . - Key news

. - Key news

Exhibit 99: General Mills Inc . - Key offerings

. - Key offerings

Exhibit 100: General Mills Inc . - Segment focus

12.9 Inspire Brands Inc.

Exhibit 101: Inspire Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Inspire Brands Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Inspire Brands Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 J.R. Simplot Co.

Exhibit 104: J.R. Simplot Co. - Overview



Exhibit 105: J.R. Simplot Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: J.R. Simplot Co. - Key offerings

12.11 Kroger Co.

Exhibit 107: Kroger Co. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Kroger Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Kroger Co. - Key news



Exhibit 110: Kroger Co. - Key offerings

12.12 Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 111: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 McCain Foods Ltd.

Exhibit 115: McCain Foods Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: McCain Foods Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: McCain Foods Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 The Kraft Heinz Co.

Exhibit 118: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Overview



Exhibit 119: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: The Kraft Heinz Co. - Segment focus

12.15 Trader Joes

Exhibit 122: Trader Joes - Overview



Exhibit 123: Trader Joes - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Trader Joes - Key offerings

12.16 Walmart Inc.

Exhibit 125: Walmart Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Walmart Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Walmart Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Walmart Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 WH Group Ltd.

Exhibit 129: WH Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 130: WH Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: WH Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: WH Group Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

