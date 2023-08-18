French Fries Market in North America to grow by USD 1.92 Billion from 2022 to 2027 | Cavendish Farms Corp and AJC International Inc. to emerge as Key Contributors to growth - Technavio

18 Aug, 2023, 00:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The North American french fries market is projected to increase by USD 1,924.6 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.29% between 2022 and 2027. Increased online presence of frozen french fries is a key factor driving market growth. A key reason for the growth is that online platforms typically offer more brands, flavors, and package sizes of frozen fries than brick-and-mortar stores. Additionally, factors such as online channels appeal to consumers with specific preferences, especially in terms of different cuts, condiments, or specialty options are also increasing the demand. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
French Fries Market in North America 2023-2027: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The french fries market in North America report covers the following areas:
- French Fries Market in North America 2023-2027 Size
- French Fries Market in North America 2023-2027 Trends
- French Fries Market in North America 2023-2027 Industry Analysis
French Fries Market In North America 2023-2027: CompanyAnalysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market companies also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Agristo NV, AJC International Inc., Allied Potato, B and G Foods Inc., Cavendish Farms Corp., Conagra Brands Inc., Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA, General Mills Inc., Himalaya Food International Ltd., Hormel Foods Corp., Inspire Brands Inc., J.R. Simplot Co., Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., McCain Foods Ltd., Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., Trader Joes, Walmart Inc., WH Group Ltd., and Kroger Co. are among some of the major market participants.
Company Offering
- AJC International Inc - The company offers french fries through its subsidiaries Del Campo, Garden Maid, and Early Dawn.
- Cavendish Farms Corp - The company offers french fries such as Crispy Classic Straight Cut, Crispy Spicy Cracked Pepper Straight Cut, and Crispy Sweet Potato Straight Cut.
- Conagra Brands Inc - The company offers french fries under the brand name of Alexia Foods such as Organic sweet potato fries, Organic Yukon Select Fries, and Organic Oven Crinkles With Sea Salt.
What's New?
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
French Fries Market in North America 2023-2027: Market Dynamics
Major Trends
The rising demand for ready-to-cook (RTC) food options is a major trend in the market. This is due to the changing lifestyles and preferences of consumers across the globe. The convenience to busy individuals or families who may not have the time or preference to cook a meal from scratch is one of the main benefits that it offers. In addition, fries eliminate the need for meal planning, and grocery shopping, and offer ultimate convenience because they're pre-cut, pre-cooked, and ready to bake. Hence, the rising demand for ready-to-cook (RTC) food is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
Significant Challenges- Growing demand for homemade and street potato fries is a significant challenge restricting market growth.
French Fries Market in North America 2023-2027: Segmentation
The French Fries Market in North America is segmented as below:
- Product
- Frozen
- Food
- End-user
- Foodservice
- Retail
The market share growth by the frozen segment will be significant during the forecast period. Consumers of all ages around the world are increasingly preferring French fries due to factors such as their ease of cooking, low preparation time, and cost savings. Furthermore, fries and other frozen potato products are one of the most popular foods in quick-service restaurants (QSRs), such as McDonald's and Burger King, to quickly serve food to their customers. Hence, the above-mentioned factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
French Fries Market in North America 2023-2027: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist the french fries market in North America growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the french fries market in North America size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the french fries market in North America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the french fries market companies in North America
|
French Fries Market Scope In North America
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.29%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 1,924.6 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
3.63
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Agristo NV, AJC International Inc., Allied Potato, B and G Foods Inc., Cavendish Farms Corp., Conagra Brands Inc., Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA, General Mills Inc., Himalaya Food International Ltd., Hormel Foods Corp., Inspire Brands Inc., J.R. Simplot Co., Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., McCain Foods Ltd., Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., Trader Joes, Walmart Inc., WH Group Ltd., and Kroger Co.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
|
