French MedTech BodyCAP launches its "eCelcius Medical System", a connected ingestible thermometer for medical applications in the United States.

News provided by

BodyCap

04 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

PARIS, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BodyCAP, a French MedTech company, has taken another step forward with the approval of its "eCelsius Medical System" connected medical device by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This thermometer, integrated into a capsule that is simply swallowed, enables a continuous and accurate measurement of core body temperature throughout the gastrointestinal transit until it is expelled. Already widely adopted in the sports and military sectors, the eCelcius Medical System connected medical device will now be available in the United States for medical use to measure core body temperature in patients for diagnostic or therapeutic purposes (clinical research, infectiology, oncology, internal medicine).

Continue Reading
Full press release
View PDF
Full press release

A marker of infection, hyper- or hypothermia, core body temperature is an essential indicator in diagnosing a patient's state of health. Continuous, accurate measurement of this parameter is vital for the medical monitoring of patients in critical situations. However, until now, only a few restrictive devices, such as rectal or oesophageal probes, have been able to combine accurate and continuous monitoring of core temperature. To meet this need, French MedTech BodyCAP, based in Caen (Calvados), has developed the eCelsius Medical System, a Class II medical device that makes it possible to take this measurement to be taken in real time using a small, miniaturised electronic capsule - less than 2 cm long - that can be swallowed.

This condensed technology bundle communicates in real time at a frequency of 30 seconds with a dedicated monitor, the Medical eViewer, which records data autonomously and triggers alerts if thresholds are exceeded. Temperature accuracy is ±0.1°C for the human physiological range of 36-41°C and the communication protocol guarantees data security.

The full press release is attached.

About BodyCAP:

BodyCAP is a company that designs, develops, and markets wireless and miniaturised physiological measurement solutions. Founded in 2011, BodyCAP has developed expertise in ultra-miniaturised systems, embedded software and wireless communication. In particular, BodyCAP markets eCelcius Performance, a communicating electronic capsule dedicated to gastrointestinal core temperature measurement. BodyCAP operates in the sports, military, professional, clinical, and medical sectors. https://www.bodycap-medical.com

LinkedIn
X

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2238450/BodyCap_Logo.jpg
PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2238451/Full_Press_Release.pdf

SOURCE BodyCap

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.