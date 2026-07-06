French orthopedic pioneer Movmedix enters the United States following FDA clearance of LARS® Technology

As ligament injuries continue to rise among athletes and active populations, Movmedix brings more than three decades of French innovation to American surgeons

DIJON, France, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Movmedix, the French orthopedic MedTech company behind the internationally recognized LARS® synthetic ligament platform, today announced that it has received its first 510(k) U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance, enabling the commercial launch of its LARS® ACJ system in the United States.

LARS® ACJ system

Made from biocompatible polyethylene terephthalate (PET), LARS® ACJ Implant is a third-generation synthetic implant, a knitted surgical scaffold in the form of a band intended to provide fixation during the healing process following syndesmotic trauma, such as fixation of acromioclavicular separations due to coracoclavicular ligament disruptions. The device system also includes the LARS® Screws and dedicated surgical instruments.

While this first clearance addresses acromioclavicular (ACJ) joint injuries, it represents far more than the approval of a single shoulder device. It marks the arrival in the United States of one of the world's most established synthetic ligament technologies—a platform that has transformed ligament reconstruction and reinforcement across multiple anatomical indications for more than three decades.

Today, LARS® technologies support over 11 clinical indications, have been implanted in more than 250,000 patients worldwide, and are supported by over 100 peer-reviewed scientific publications, making Movmedix one of the most extensively documented innovators in synthetic ligament reconstruction and reinforcement.

Meeting a growing public health challenge

Ligament injuries have become one of the fastest-growing challenges in musculoskeletal health. In the United States alone, more than 200,000 ACL injuries occur every year1, many affecting young athletes, military personnel and physically active adults. Recovery often requires months of rehabilitation while significantly increasing the lifetime risk of osteoarthritis, generating billions of dollars in healthcare and productivity costs.

Among these injuries, acromioclavicular joint (ACJ) dislocations are common, representing 10% of all shoulder injuries in an urban population2. Up to 40–50% of shoulder injuries in athletes participating in contact sports such as football, rugby, ice hockey, and wrestling. The incidence among young athletes is approximately 9.2 per 1000 person-years, with the highest risk observed in males and those participating in collision sports.

"Mobility is one of the greatest determinants of long-term health and quality of life," said Hervé Legrand, Chief Executive Officer of Movmedix. "Receiving our first FDA clearance validates years of investment in clinical science, manufacturing excellence and regulatory expertise. More importantly, it allows us to bring decades of French innovation in ligament reconstruction and reinforcement to American surgeons and their patients."

French engineering with global clinical confidence

Headquartered near Dijon, France, Movmedix has become one of Europe's fastest-growing orthopedic companies, combining advanced textile engineering, biomaterials expertise and clinical research to develop next-generation synthetic ligament technologies.

Since 2021, Movmedix has entered a new phase of growth, generating tens of millions of euros in annual revenue, increasing its net profit fivefold, and expanding its commercial footprint to 36 countries across Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East, with China remaining its largest market.

At the heart of Movmedix's success lies its proprietary LARS® free-fiber technology, particularly recognized in knee ligament reconstruction. Unlike conventional synthetic grafts, the platform has demonstrated decades of clinical experience across multiple orthopedic applications. The newly cleared shoulder indication therefore represents the first U.S. regulatory milestone for a much broader portfolio.

"Our expertise has always extended well beyond one anatomical indication," added Legrand. "The FDA clearance is the first step in bringing our complete vision of ligament reconstruction to the United States."

Building the next chapter in the United States

Following FDA clearance, Movmedix is preparing its entry into the U.S. market through a phased commercial strategy.

The company intends to establish a local presence and develop strategic partnerships to support the adoption of its technologies, while engaging with leading orthopedic surgeons and sports medicine specialists to advance clinical education and market development.

The FDA clearance of LARS® ACJ also represents the beginning of a broader regulatory roadmap, with additional products from the LARS® portfolio already planned for future FDA submissions. With a growing global footprint, an expanding innovation pipeline, and decades of clinical evidence, Movmedix is positioning itself to become a long-term partner for the U.S. orthopedic community.

"Our ambition is not simply to enter the U.S. market," concluded Legrand. "Our ambition is to contribute to the future of ligament reconstruction by combining French engineering excellence with scientific evidence and close collaboration with surgeons worldwide."



Meet Movmedix at the 2026 AOSSM Annual Meeting – Booth 403

Movmedix will make its first-ever appearance as exhibitor at the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine (AOSSM) Annual Meeting, taking place July 9 & 10, 2026, in Seattle, Washington. Orthopedic surgeons, sports medicine specialists, distributors, and industry partners are invited to meet the Movmedix team and discover how the company's innovative implant technologies are helping advance patient care worldwide. Discover the LARS® ACJ system in video here

Sources :

1. Mall NA et al., J Bone Joint Surg Am, 2014;96(23):e190

2. Enger M. et al. Injury. 2018;49:1324–1329

Press Contacts:

Floriane Gouache – [email protected] Audrey Chandra - audrey[email protected]

About Movmedix - https://movmedix.us/

Movmedix is an orthopedic medical technology company dedicated to restoring mobility through innovative ligament reconstruction and reinforcement solutions. The company develops, manufactures and commercializes advanced technologies for sports medicine, soft tissue repair and orthopedic reconstruction and reinforcement solutions. Building on the heritage of the LARS® ligament platform and its proprietary free-fiber technology, Movmedix serves healthcare professionals and patients worldwide through a growing international network. Headquartered in Arc-sur-Tille close to Dijon, France, Movmedix combines scientific innovation, manufacturing excellence and clinical expertise to advance the future of ligament reconstruction and reinforcement solutions.

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