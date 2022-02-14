French Pharmaceutical Company Rigorously Audits Multiple Digital Validation Solutions, Selects ValGenesis VLMS

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis, Inc., a market leader in enterprise Validation Lifecycle Management Systems (VLMS), today announced that a French pharmaceutical company selected ValGenesis VLMS – the industry's most trusted electronic validation lifecycle management system – to digitize its corporate validation process.

ValGenesis expanded its footprint in France after being subjected to rigorous, months-long QA audits and selection processes. The company, which specializes in neuroscience and rare diseases and markets its drugs in over 100 countries, applied sophisticated evaluation criteria that matched vendor capabilities with their demanding business needs. At the end of the process, ValGenesis VLMS was the clear winner.

SaaS-based ValGenesis VLMS impressed the customer with its remote validation, and efficient change and risk management capabilities that introduces new levels of collaboration and improves enterprise-wide visibility into its validation process. With ValGenesis VLMS, change control driven validation activities are reduced from weeks to mere hours, and the company gains faster access to detailed metrics that help reduce costs and cycle time.

"France ranks fourth in pharmaceutical production within the EU, making this a very exciting time for us to work with the country's most trusted pharmaceutical company," says Narayan Raj, Chief Operating Officer at ValGenesis. "Our SaaS-based solution was rigorously tested and earned their trust to create fully automated and transparent corporate validation processes that are standardized, optimized and audit-ready. This frees them to do what they do best: developing breakthrough treatments for patients around the globe. We look forward to an exciting journey ahead with them," he concluded.

About ValGenesis

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as the foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. As the first fully paperless solution for 100% electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. The solution is also fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. For more information, visit https://www.valgenesis.com /For more information, visit www.valgenesis.com

