French Quarter Festival 2024: Louisiana's Premier Showcase Unveils Exciting Details

NEW ORLEANS, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for an unparalleled experience as French Quarter Festivals, Inc. (FQFI) reveals the final details for the highly anticipated French Quarter Festival presented by Chevron, taking place from April 11 to 14, 2024. Celebrated as the embodiment of Louisiana's vibrant spirit, this year's festival promises an extraordinary fusion of music, gastronomy, and cultural splendor.

Continuing its tradition of innovation, FQFI introduces new programming and stages welcoming debut artists while honoring living legends. Emily Madero, President and CEO of FQFI, remarked, "This year's festival not only showcases beloved legends but also provides a platform for emerging talents to shine. With 21 music stages, including a DJ stage, a culinary stage, 16 culinary debuts, and over 70 musical debuts, the festival remains committed to its mission." Today, fans can immerse themselves in the festival's world with the latest French Quarter Fest app update.

All are invited on April 11 at 10 a.m. to attend the Annual French Quarter Festival Kickoff Parade, commencing from Bourbon Street down to Jackson Sqaure.

Music Schedule Highlights:

300+ performances across 21 music stages..

Headliners like Ivan Neville & Friends, ÌFÉ, and Chapel Hart at the Abita Beer Stage. Big Freedia, the Soul Rebels, and Amanda Shaw at the Chevron Stage. NewOrleans.com Stage in Jackson Square hosting local favorites such as Delfeayo Marsalis & the Uptown Jazz Orchestra and Charmaine Neville . The Original Pinettes ft. Mia X, TBC Brass Band ft. HaSizzle, and Brass-A-Holics ft. Flagboy Giz at the Jack Daniel's Stage Raj Smoove, Captain Charles, DJ Kelly Green and DJ RQ Away at the PosiGen Solar DJ Stage



Culinary Adventure Awaits:

60+ culinary experiences featuring 16 debuts, including Afrodisiac NOLA, Nori Guys , Fatty's Cracklin's, Couvant, and Eatalian Happy Ice.

, Fatty's Cracklin's, Couvant, and Eatalian Happy Ice. Culinary Stage presented by Kingfish Kitchen & Cocktails, hosted by Chef Kevin Belton , with interviews featuring iconic local chefs.

Elevate Your Experience:

VIP Passes available for an enhanced festival experience, including front-of-stage access, reserved parking, exclusive lounges, and more.

FQF After Dark:

Nighttime programming expands the festival experience with curated events at special venues across the city.

Chevron Children's STEM Zone:

Chevron's STEM Exscavaganza: A Louisiana Scavenger Hunt offers interactive learning experiences for families on Saturday and Sunday of the festival.

For more information, visit FrenchQuarterFest.org

