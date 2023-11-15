FRENCH QUARTER FESTIVALS, INC. STIMULATES NEW ORLEANS AND LOUISIANA ECONOMY WITH A $313M IMPACT FROM EVENTS

News provided by

French Quarter Festivals Inc

15 Nov, 2023, 06:15 ET

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- French Quarter Festivals, Inc. proudly announces a resounding $313M economic impact in 2023, reaffirming its status as a pivotal economic catalyst for both the city and the state. The exceptional impact was primarily driven by the success of French Quarter Festival (FQF), which generated $310 million, solidifying its place as a cornerstone event for economic vitality in the region, along with the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival ($400M) and ESSENCE Festival of Music and Culture ($327M).

Investing in the local community is integral to the mission of the New Orleans-based nonprofit producers. FQFI remains dedicated to supporting the local musicians, culinary vendors, culture bearers, and gig workers who form the essence of each FQFI festival. In 2023, FQFI attracted nearly 900,000 culture enthusiasts, offering 300+ musical performances across 23 stages and a diverse range of 70+ culinary experiences. The events also supported approximately 3,000 full and part-time jobs, contributing an estimated $89.4 million in earnings to the residents of the New Orleans area. According to the 2023 Profile and Economic Analysis Report by the UNO Hospitality Research Center, the combined impact of FQF and Satchmo SummerFest (SSF) totaled $313.4 million.

Sustainability initiatives undertaken by FQFI continue to improve the festivals' overall environmental impacts. In 2023, FQF achieved a 40% waste diversion rate, while SSF successfully diverted 56% of waste, all-time highs for the program. Dubbed the Geauxing Green Program, this comprehensive sustainability initiative was introduced in 2021 and impacts nearly every aspect of festival operations. Focusing on reducing waste and enhancing environmental responsibility, the program aims to divert waste into organic or recyclable streams, thus lessening the impact on Louisiana's environment and waterways.

"After forty-years of celebrations, our non-profit organization is proud to continually make substantial economic contributions," stated Emily Madero, President and CEO of French Quarter Festivals Inc. "We remain dedicated to ensuring our events are accessible to all. In 2023 we reintroduced free admission for Satchmo SummerFest with resounding success; giving more community members the opportunity to enjoy our programming"

FQFI events rely on the support from sponsorships and philanthropic giving as well as merchandise and beverage sales to sustain its yearly operations. The commitment to community, sustainability, and the cultural vibrancy of New Orleans continues to be the driving force behind FQFI's impactful journey.

SOURCE French Quarter Festivals Inc

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.