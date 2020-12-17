French Toast Donates $1.8 Million of Schoolwear to Families in Need

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- French Toast has been donating schoolwear to students in need nationwide for over thirty-five years. This year, a year unlike any other, has marked an historic donation for the brand. Approximately $1.8 million worth of goods were distributed to families in an effort to support those most greatly affected by the pandemic.

French Toast CEO Richard Sutton stressed the importance of the donation during this time. "We want to ensure that those who cannot afford school clothes receive free apparel through our donations." He added, "We do not want the cost of a uniform to prevent children from getting an education."

Schoolwear was distributed to Help U.S.A. (https://www.helpusa.org/) and Delivering Good (https://www.delivering-good.org/) to outfit families in need throughout the US. In addition, French Toast shipped free masks for 550,000 students to schools nationwide, offering peace of mind to parents before children re-entered classrooms.

The donations add to a long list of altruistic contributions from the brand steeped in charitable giving. Thanks to French Toast's efforts, one thousand students from kindergarten through third grade in Cleveland received school uniforms and core school supplies throughout the year via The Classroom Guarantee Program.

French Toast has also taken a leading role the Chicagoland Safe Communities Initiative, providing school uniform support for 400 students, physical activity programs, attendance initiatives and food supply support. Families have received uniforms through M.E.G.A. in Dallas, a program which provides support to the most economically depleted students. The United Way of Central New Jersey is also a frequent recipient of French Toast donations—from apparel to food drives held at the brand's Dayton, NJ offices.

Most recently, with French Toast's help, Young Leaders Academy in the Bronx, NY received forty-five new iPads to assist with remote learning during the height of the pandemic. The brand also provides continual support for the school's attendance incentive programs.

French Toast—a small, family-owned business with fewer than fifty employees—has impacted the lives of over 550,000 students in 2020, providing health, love and peace of mind to them and their families. For more information on French Toast's charitable giving, please visit https://www.frenchtoast.com/.

About French Toast :

In 1985, our founders were disturbed by high prices in the school uniform market adversely affecting families throughout the country. As a result, French Toast was born, providing better quality school uniforms than the competition at a great price point. Affordable school uniforms became available to everyone. French Toast is schoolwear made for kids to shine. We are a schoolwear brand on a mission to connect with the next generation of kids we outfit, schools we serve and parents we partner with.

