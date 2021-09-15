French Toast Launches #B2STogether Campaign Celebrating the 2021 Back-to-School Season as the Most Meaningful One Yet

In August, French Toast held fun-filled events at Young Leaders Elementary in The Bronx, NY and Urban Community School in Cleveland, OH to kick start the school year by bringing joy and giving back to thousands of students and educators. Showcasing its "We Dare to Care" commitment to supporting school communities, the brand has donated more than $2 million worth of uniforms nationally since the pandemic began, most recently donating $20 thousand worth of uniforms to children in the DC area through Delivering Good ( delivering-good.org ).

"We are proud to continue delivering school uniform options to our consumers that are not only high-quality but also accessible to all, and we do this because we're a brand that truly cares," says French Toast CEO Richard Sutton. "We know kids want to come to school feeling comfortable in clothes that make them feel good and boost their confidence – that's what makes them shine. The #B2STogether campaign is one that helps us capture the magic of the excitement when a child returns."

#B2STogether Sweepstakes Details + How to Participate:

The sweepstakes will run through September 30; details to participate can be found below.

For Parents/Students :

To enter, follow @FrenchToastSchool on Instagram

on Instagram Post a video, poem, artwork, song, essay, etc. to Instagram (parents can enter for their kids)

Use # B2STogether and tag @FrenchToastSchool in your post

B2STogether and tag @FrenchToastSchool in your post Winners will be randomly selected; grand prizes include Jetson Hoverboards, Scooters, apparel from Carhartt, French Toast and adidas

There will be 30 grand prize winners and 50 runners-up prizes of $100 French Toast gift cards.

For Teachers:

Win a $100 (Visa) gift card to help purchase school supplies for the classroom

(Visa) gift card to help purchase school supplies for the classroom To enter, teachers must include their name, address, school, and email, and will have the option to include up to 140 characters about why going back to school this year means more than ever. 20 winners will be chosen.

About French Toast :

Since 1985, French Toast, the nation's leading school uniform brand, has been dedicated to the students it outfits, the communities it serves and its school, and retail partners. Schoolwear is not just part of our business, it's our entire business. French Toast is a family run and owned company committed to creating schoolwear that makes all students feel as comfortable and confident on the outside as they do on the inside—it's schoolwear made for all kids to shine. Every French Toast garment is designed to last beyond the school year and offered at an accessible price.

We offer a wide selection of schoolwear from classic polos, pants and skirts in a variety of fits from toddler to adult. An adaptive line for kids with disabilities or clothing sensitivities will be available as part of the 2022 collection. French Toast's school uniform program supplies thousands of schools nationwide with a customized buying experience, logo decoration and direct-to-home shipping. You can also find French Toast at leading retail partners such as Amazon, Kohl's and Costco.

Since 2020, French Toast has donated more than $2 million worth of uniforms nationally and continues to support education-related causes.

For more information about becoming a FrenchToast retailer or partner school, go to www.frenchtoast.com .

SOURCE French Toast