French Transit Brands to Expand their Corporate Social Responsibility Programs in 2020

"It is no longer enough to be 'clean' or 'cruelty-free' in a passive manner," says Floreani. "We also need to be proactive in our stewardship of the planet and its resources. We need to put our time, money and full commitment behind our mission which we define as Clean & Caring." Floreani will be a key panelist during a Natural Products Expo West education seminar in March dedicated to helping other companies define and grow their own corporate social responsibility programs.

"Brands need to embrace cruelty-free research processes, but our company goes beyond by supporting organizations like The Gentle Barn that foster vegan and cruelty-free lifestyles." The Gentle Barn is a non-profit organization dedicated to ending animal cruelty and animal testing that is unfortunately still a reality in the beauty and personal care category. It provides sanctuary for abused and neglected animals and allows inner-city and at-risk children to interact with them, promoting respect and responsibility. MyChelle and CRYSTAL brands supported the Gentle Barn's "Gentle 12 program" for the month of August, and served as title sponsors for the charity's 20th Anniversary Gala in September and have confirmed their renewed commitment for 2020.

MyChelle Dermaceuticals will also continue and expand its support of The Coral Restoration Foundation™, the world's largest nonprofit marine-conservation organization dedicated to restoring our planet's coral reefs to a healthy state. MyChelle was one of the first cosmetic manufacturers to reject marine-toxic ingredients, including oxybenzone, octinoxate, butylparaben, retinyl palmitate and 4-methylbenzylidene camphor. "MyChelle is dedicated not only to creating reef-friendly sun care but also helping organizations such as the Coral Restoration Foundation to preserve and grow reefs," said Floreani. Last July, the company donated 1% of all net proceeds from online sales to the Foundation. This year MyChelle will continue its support of the Coral Restoration Foundation but is also working to be the first brand in its category to incorporate ocean recycled plastic into its packaging.

French Transit is also a recurring sponsor of Breast Cancer Prevention Partners (BCPP), an organization that raises awareness of toxic chemicals used in many personal care products. In 2019, during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, French Transit donated 1% of net sales from their websites to the organization, a commitment that will be repeated in 2020.

"We look forward to building upon our work with these amazing and truly impactful organizations in 2020," said Floreani. "And we are excited and proud to be a leader in a growing community of personal care companies who actively go beyond their claims to foster positive change and real results."

SOURCE French Transit