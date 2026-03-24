Frenchies Modern Nail Care Names Multi-Unit Franchisee Kayla Bramlet as Brand President

Current Franchise Partner Steps into Franchisor Seat; Aims to Strengthen Franchisee Relationships and Support Continued Growth

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frenchies Modern Nail Care, a fast-growing franchise known for its clean, modern approach to nail care, announces the promotion of longtime franchisee Kayla Bramlet to Brand President, effective April 1. Part of Head to Toe Brands, a portfolio of beauty and wellness franchise concepts, this appointment marks a significant milestone for Frenchies as it continues to scale nationwide and reinforces its commitment to franchisee-led leadership.

Frenchies Brand President Kayla Bramlet

Bramlet brings a uniquely comprehensive perspective to the role, having started her journey with Frenchies as a studio manager over 10 years ago before becoming a multi-unit franchisee and most recently serving as Director of Training and Operations. She currently owns and operates two Frenchies locations in Minnesota and will continue to run those studios while stepping into her new leadership position.

"Frenchies has truly shaped my career and my passion for this industry," said Bramlet. "From working in salons at a young age to owning my own studios and supporting franchisees across the system, I've experienced this brand from every angle. I'm incredibly honored to step into this role and continue building a culture that supports our franchise owners, empowers our teams and delivers an elevated experience for every guest."

Bramlet's journey in the nail care industry began when she started working in salons at just 15 years old and she quickly earned her nail technician license while still in high school. Early on, she was drawn to Frenchies' clean, people-first approach and quickly became immersed in the brand as it began expanding.

After managing one of Frenchies early locations, Bramlet relocated to Minnesota, where she purchased the Frenchies Modern Nail Care studio in Lakeville in 2018. She went on to play a key role in the brand's growth, helping open new locations alongside the founders and later acquiring a second studio in Woodbury.

In her role as Director of Training and Operations, Bramlet helped build many of the brand's standard operating procedures and worked closely with franchisees across the system, giving her a deep understanding of the business from both the franchisor and franchisee perspectives.

"Kayla's journey with Frenchies is a testament to the strength of our system and the opportunities it creates for passionate entrepreneurs," said Meg Roberts, CEO of Head to Toe Brands. "Her firsthand experience as a franchisee, combined with her leadership in building our operational foundation, makes her exceptionally well-suited to lead the brand into its next phase of growth."

As Brand President, Bramlet will oversee systemwide operations, franchisee support and brand growth initiatives. Her experience working closely with franchisees will guide her leadership approach, with a continued focus on strengthening relationships, enhancing operational efficiencies and maintaining Frenchies' strong culture. Looking ahead, Bramlet plans to focus on advancing franchisee support and continuing to elevate the brand's standards across all locations.

Frenchies currently has 27 locations across 13 states, with continued growth driven by its emphasis on cleanliness, consistency and a supportive franchise system. The brand's differentiated approach to nail care and commitment to both guest and team member experience has positioned it for continued expansion.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Frenchies Modern Nail Care, visit frenchiesnails.com/own-a-frenchies.

About Frenchies Modern Nail Care

Founded in 2014, Frenchies was created based on the belief that by providing a higher quality experience for guests and nail professionals they will raise the industry standards for nail services. Frenchies leverages the latest nail and beauty industry technology, uses only high-quality professional and retail products, and ensures an unparalleled guest experience at every studio by providing a comprehensive training model. In their local markets, Frenchies franchisees provide a safe workspace and a rewarding career opportunity for studio employees.

Frenchies began franchising in 2015 and now covers 27 locations across the nation. For more information on Frenchies, visit frenchiesnails.com.

About Head to Toe Brands

Head to Toe Brands was formed by global investment firm, The Riverside Company, to provide the knowledge, support and guidance to ignite the growth of franchised brands in the beauty and wellness industry. HTT includes the category leaders The Lash Lounge, Frenchies Modern Nail Care, Bishops Cuts / Color and Delta Crown Extensions.

SOURCE Frenchies