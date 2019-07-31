French's Announces Limited Edition Mustard Ice Cream With Coolhaus In Celebration Of National Mustard Day

French's is delivering its bold, one-of-a kind flavor paired with Coolhaus' expertise in developing inventive creations, to bring everyone the perfect summer treat to be enjoyed poolside, at a birthday party and as the perfect ending at a backyard barbeque. Because it's National Mustard Day, after 115 years of using mustard to add something bold and unique to standard fare, French's collaboration with Coolhaus will have American's enjoying mustard in a way it's never been seen before.

"As lovers of sweet-meets-savory, pure ingredients and unique creations, we are incredibly excited to be collaborating with French's Mustard in creating this one-of-a-kind product," said Coolhaus CEO & founder Natasha Case. "It's been so fun to explore this classic condiment in a whole new way and create an unforgettable thoughtfully-crafted ice cream flavor with an All-American taste."

And, so everyone can celebrate National Mustard Day no matter where you live, French's also created an easy to make, at-home recipe to bring this classic flavor to ice cream bowls and cones across the country. Be sure to tag @Frenchs and use hashtags #Frenchs and #MustardIceCream to show how you are celebrating National Mustard Day.

Coolhaus's location in Culver City, CA will have the ice cream available for customers to try on August 2-4 and August 9-11 to celebrate National Mustard Day on the West Coast. New Yorkers can look for the French's Mustard Ice Cream truck in the streets of New York City on August 1 and 2, before making its way out to the Hamptons on August 3. Stops to include:

August 1

Rockefeller Center



Hearst Tower/ Columbus Circle

August 2

Brooklyn Heights



Madison Square Park

August 3

Main Street, Hamptons



East Hampton Main Beach

The creation of French's Mustard Ice Cream celebrates the brand's "Not From France" campaign which focuses on championing the best of American flavor and putting an unexpected twist on the beloved classics.

About French's®

French's was first introduced to the hot dog – and the public – at the World's Fair in 1904. It was love at first bite. Through the years, French's has become an all-American staple from the ballpark to the backyard to the holiday table. French's family of products includes Classic Yellow Mustard, Tomato Ketchup, Worcestershire Sauce, Crispy Fried Onions and more. Visit www.Frenchs.com for more information and recipes.

French's is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. As a global leader in flavor, McCormick has built a portfolio of leading flavor brands that enhance people's enjoyment of food all around the world. Every day, no matter where or what you eat, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick. McCormick Brings the Joy of Flavor to Life™.

About Coolhaus:

Coolhaus is the leading women-founded and -led ice cream brand creating premium cookie sandwiches, pints and bars. Each treat is thoughtfully crafted with the highest quality ingredients and creamiest texture. Coolhaus is best known for their uniquely innovative flavors and their modern twists on the classics.

Contact:

Sunshine Sachs

frenchs@sunshinesachs.com

SOURCE French’s

Related Links

http://www.frenchs.com

