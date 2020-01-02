Frenkel & Company Completes Transition to EPIC Brand

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewood Partners Insurance Center, which operates as EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants (EPIC), announced today that Frenkel & Company, acquired by EPIC in November 2017, has completed their adoption of the EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants name and brand.

The Frenkel & Company and Frenkel Benefits names will be retired for all Frenkel operations with the exception of Frenkel International which will operate as a specialty division of EPIC. Since joining with EPIC in 2017, Frenkel's associates and practice areas have become integrated into the EPIC business and significantly expanded EPIC's Northeast footprint in risk management, property and casualty insurance, international client services, employee benefits consulting, program solutions and private client services.

Said John Kelly, formerly CEO of Frenkel & Company and now EPIC New York's CEO, "Frenkel's decision to join EPIC has helped us deliver an expansive new set of capabilities to our clients, with the same commitment to service delivery that has been a hallmark of our firm."

Steve Denton, President of EPIC Holdings Inc. noted, "Throughout the past two years we have had the opportunity to integrate our teams, culture and businesses and are proud to now be able to present this unification across the risk management and employee benefits community together as one EPIC. The Frenkel team and capabilities rapidly became ingrained in the EPIC organization and we are excited to kick off 2020 with their full transition to EPIC."

About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants



EPIC Holdings, Inc. is the corporate parent overseeing investments across the entire EPIC platform. The firm's core retail insurance brokerage business, EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, now has more than 2,600 team members operating from more than 80 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs, and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.

EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence. EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.

EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed and sponsored by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0808s2p-epic-logo-300dpi.jpg

SOURCE EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants

Related Links

https://epicbrokers.com

