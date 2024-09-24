Frenos Establishes Advisory Board, Welcomes Robert M. Lee as First Member

Leading industrial cybersecurity executive and thought leader joins Frenos to help steer the future of critical infrastructure protection.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frenos has announced the establishment of its advisory board and the appointment of its first member, Robert M. Lee, CEO and Co-founder of Dragos Inc., a global leader in industrial cybersecurity. Under Robert's leadership, Dragos has raised over $430 million in venture capital to date and became the first ICS/OT cybersecurity unicorn with a valuation of $1.7 billion.

"As our world becomes more digital and automated, while our adversaries become more adept at targeting its vital systems, it is more important than ever to protect our critical infrastructure. Frenos and the team behind it are addressing a vital problem where security teams have deployed security tools but lack the insights to make the best choices with their limited resources," said Robert M. Lee. He added, "Frenos is a company that's hitting a crucial problem at exactly the right time. The team behind it are security practitioners who have been responsible for protecting some of the world's most critical infrastructure. They understand the problem because they've lived it and put together a solution that will feel to many as a must-have."

Brian Proctor, CEO of Frenos, welcomed Robert to the board, stating: "We're honored to have Rob join our advisory board as its first member. His expertise and leadership in industrial cybersecurity align perfectly with our mission to help organizations proactively protect their most critical assets. Rob's guidance will be instrumental as we build the next generation of OT security technology that will fundamentally change how critical infrastructure security teams defend their OT and ICS environments."

To learn more about the Frenos mission and vision for the future of critical infrastructure cybersecurity, join our live interview with Robert on October 29 at 1pm ET. Register to attend here.

About Frenos

Frenos empowers cybersecurity teams at critical infrastructure organizations to proactively protect their operational technology (OT) and industrial control system (ICS) environments. Its continuous attack surface mitigation platform identifies the most probable attack paths and the most effective risk mitigations, enabling teams to prioritize the security controls that will have the biggest impact. To learn more visit frenos.io

