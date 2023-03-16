Frequency counter market size to grow by USD 810.05 million from 2022 to 2027, Increased demand for LTE and LTE-A technology to boost the market - Impact of US Bank Failures 2023 | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global frequency counter market size is estimated to grow by USD 810.05 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.79% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The increased demand for LTE and LTE-A technology is driving market growth. These technologies help in providing faster access to data transfers when compared to 2G or 3G technologies. Telecom companies offer high-speed connectivity using LTE technology owing to the increasing use of smartphones and the demand for web access on smart devices. The demand for frequency counters is increasing, as they are used to evaluate the speed and quality of data transfer. The proliferation of application-specific frequency counters is a key trend in the market. Vendors are creating cutting-edge, application-specific solutions to target clients. Both wired and wireless communication technologies in M2M communication are used in most sectors. Therefore, the development of customer-focused application-specific products will fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Take the right approach to cop with financial crises by taking informed decisions. Buy Report Now! request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Frequency Counter Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Frequency counter market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (communication, aerospace, and others) and type (bench-top and handheld).

The communication segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Businesses across the world upgrade their communication infrastructure, owing to rapid growth in the telecom and internet sectors. Frequency counters enable network operators, equipment producers, and broadband service providers to deliver high-quality services over mobile and fixed networks. These factors will increase the demand for frequency counters in the communication segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global frequency counter market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global frequency counter market.

APAC is estimated to account for 38% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. APAC has several major vendors and high demand for electronic products, which is driving the growth of the regional market. The rising R&D expenditure, new wireless standards, high investments in the military and defense industry, and expansion of the communication sector are other factors that will fuel the growth of the frequency counter market in the region.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country-wise and

region-wise historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) -

Frequency counter market – Major challenges

The high ASP of application-specific frequency counters is challenging the market growth.

is challenging the market growth. Frequency counters with high ASP have various automatic measurement options, including fast Fourier transform (FFT) analysis, advanced waveform math, and measurement statistics.

They can be used to examine analog and digital signals.

Clients prefer to purchase secondhand instruments or rent or lease equipment in order to lower their overall costs.

This, in turn, will adversely affect the sales of new frequency counters in the market.

Insights on challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast period (2023 to 2027) -

What are the key data covered in this frequency counter market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the frequency counter market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the frequency counter market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the frequency counter market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of frequency counter market vendors

The radio frequency identification (RFID) market size is expected to increase by USD 8.88 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.39%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers RFID market segmentation by end-user (industrial, BFSI, retail, logistics, and others), product (RFID tags, middleware, passive RFID systems, and active RFID systems), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The radio frequency (RF) MEMS market size is expected to increase by USD 3.61 billion from 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers radio frequency (RF) MEMS market segmentation by application (consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, space and defense, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

