Frequency99 Releases "Gronk: Caveman Detective. The Case Of No Credit": A Love Letter to Terry Pratchett, Douglas Adams, and Lawrence Block

OCALA, Fla., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frequency99, Inc. announces the release of "Gronk: Caveman Detective. The Case Of No Credit," the second installment in the comedic-philosophical caveman noir series by David Edward.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GKQKM1YL

"This book is three love letters, actually, stuffed into one envelope because postage is expensive," says Edward. "Terry Pratchett and Douglas Adams left holes in the universe when they departed. I miss them terribly. Not in the vague way you miss celebrities, but in the specific way you miss geniuses who used to make you laugh while accidentally teaching you something about being human. They made absurdity profound and profundity absurd, and they did it while making it look effortless."

Edward's third love letter goes to Lawrence Block, master of the hard-boiled detective genre. "Block's noir sensibilities crawled into my brain decades ago and never paid rent. His detectives who keep getting up even when the world keeps knocking them down continues to inspire my imagination."

"In an age drowning in AI-generated prose (bland, boring, soulless) we need crisp, clear, new voices more than ever," Edward states. "As far as I know no one has ever attempted sustained comedic-philosophical first-person caveman noir. There may be a very good reason for this. But I've picked up the torch and I'm running with it anyway."

"So what happens when you mix Pratchett's humanism, Adams's cosmic absurdity, and Block's hard-boiled resilience?" Edward asks. "You get the world's first comedic-philosophical caveman detective noir. Welcome to the dawn of civilization. It's already broken."

In "The Case Of No Credit," Gronk invented fire and the rule that keeps civilization from eating itself: Don't kill the people who keep things running. It worked for five whole cycles. Then someone broke it. Murdered the man who ran the GoUpNoClimb system. Repeatedly. With enthusiasm.

"Now CaveGoUp is all guilds and councils and NoBonks patrolling with dinosaur bones, all credit and sophisticated financial instruments nobody understands," Edward explains. "Everyone's getting vertical. Everyone's very pleased with themselves. And something is coming from outside. Something that doesn't believe in rules. Or guilds. Or councils. Or NoBonks with dinosaur bones. Or credit, or sophistication, or any of the things CaveGoUp thinks make it civilized."

Gronk is a detective. He solves things. But this isn't a solving problem anymore. This is a getting up problem.

Everyone pays their debts eventually. And something in the valley is coming to collect.

"Gronk: Caveman Detective. The Case Of No Credit" is available now on Amazon.com. The print edition also contains the short story that started it all for completionists!

