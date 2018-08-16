Frere Enterprise Watches in Admiration as FTC Drops Hammer on Fake Science Journals

PETALUMA, Calif., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The final step in the scientific method, sharing results with other scientists, is a safeguard against faulty or biased experiments taking hold as accepted fact. The peer review process is a vital part of the scientific strategy that has helped humanity advance from thinking the Earth was the center of the universe to knowing how to travel to the moon and back. For these reasons, Frere Enterprises, a company that focuses on digitally transforming companies for the modern age, applauds the FTC's preliminary injunction against a publishing group purposely distributing bad science under the guise of peer-reviewed facts and findings.

Over the course of a year, German journalist Svea Eckert and her team analyzed over 175,000 articles published in what she deemed to be "predatory journals," or scientific journals with low publishing standards. They found thousands of fake scientific papers, with as many as 13,000 coming from America alone. In 2016, the FTC took action against one such publishing group for "deceiving academics and researchers about the nature of its publications and hiding publication fees."

Essentially, the "scientific" journal was selling the right to have a paper published as "peer-reviewed" regardless of scientific accuracy. In late 2017, the FTC granted their preliminary injunction against the publishing group, banning them from "falsely representing that their journals engage in peer review" or claiming that "their journals are included in any academic journal indexing service."

Another Journal had such low standards that it accepted, and praised, a nonsensical paper written by a software program MIT student designed to generate fake science papers with the aim to "maximize amusement, rather than coherence." With such low standards, the door was open for anyone with an agenda to publish a paper supporting their biased view in a scientific journal without the inconvenience of needing to be factual. Fake science was the result, granting a level of legitimacy to biased research funded by groups like the tobacco or pharmaceutical industries.

With an eye toward the future, Frere Enterprises values the role that peer-reviewed science plays in moving business forward in new technological ways. Fake science is a threat, not just to the academic communities, but also to any person or business who values modern advances in computer sciences and financial technology. By publicly denouncing pseudoscientific research, the FTC has aligned itself with a scientific tradition responsible for some of the greatest advancements in human history.

