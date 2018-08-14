PETALUMA, Calif., Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A diamond is now a diamond no matter the origin. Thanks to an amendment to its Jewelry Guide, the Federal Trade Commission has simplified a confusing market previously stocked by natural diamonds, laboratory-grown diamonds, and synthetic diamonds. The FTC removed the word "natural" from the official definition of a diamond, so now lab-grown diamonds are considered the same as those formed by the earth. Frere Enterprises, a company that focuses on digitally transforming companies for the modern age, recognizes the significance this ruling should have on consumers and businesses alike. Being up-to-date and relevant in the modern age is something Frere Enterprises, a company specializing in digital transformations, is always striving for.

Credit: MstudioG/Bigstock

Business regulations are mandated and upheld not just for the sake of the business, but for the sake of the consumer. These changes have the potential to benefit the consumers the most while clarifying essential distinctions in the diamond industry.

As a business, Frere Enterprises works toward the betterment of companies largely for the sake of the consumer. Before, a company that grew diamonds in a lab had to label the product as "laboratory-grown," "laboratory-created," or "synthetic." Additionally, marketers who sell diamond "simulants," like cubic zirconia, may no longer refer to their products as "synthetic diamonds." All this is done to curtail confusion among consumers, but another effect will be the gradual increase in supply and decrease in cost of the little gemstones that have come to often be a status symbol.

