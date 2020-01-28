Freres Lumber Installs First Horizontal Plywood Press in the United States

The new press was fully operational on December 17, 2019. This horizontal press increases production efficiency, maximizes the uniformity of contact pressure, is easier to install and maintain, is safer and is more energy efficient than the conventional U.S. vertical presses. Unlike the U.S. vertical presses, the horizontal press does not require a dedicated operator. Even modern vertical chargers, which transfer pre-pressed panels to the press, require an operator to manually feed every panel into the press.

This latest investment reflects Freres' commitment to providing new, high-quality products to the plywood and engineered wood markets. The horizontal press is designed to produce 10-foot plywood, which will provide the opportunity to produce long length panels in the future, though the company has no plans to do so at this time. Additionally, the new system has a small footprint in relation to the number of platens, allowing Freres to install this 60-opening press, where previously there had been a 24-opening press.

Typical U.S. presses are limited in height due to the fact that a foundation pit as deep as the press is tall must be constructed. The pits are dirty, contain equipment that is difficult to maintain, and the overall design limits the number of platens on the press. The new horizontal press, however, sits on a cement slab.

"We are committed to investing in advanced technology to keep Freres current and competitive," said Kyle Freres, vice president of operations for Freres Lumber. "This new horizontal press will broaden the range of products we can offer, by freeing up two other presses to accept additional production from our spreader and our PLV (parallel-laminated veneer) line."

