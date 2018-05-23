FRESCO Announces the World's First Blockchain Art Award - FRESCO Art Award

NEW YORK, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FRESCO & Elastos join forces to create FRESCO Art Award, the world's first blockchain art award.

With 500 ELA and 1,000,000 FRES offered to the winning artists, FRESCO is creating one of the largest art prizes to discover talented artists at a global scale.

The World's First Blockchain Art Award

FRESCO Art award breaks off from the traditionally centralized approach, where the selection is based on established reputation, market acceptance, or the decisive opinion of an individual. Top 5 artists will be selected for the FRESCO Art Award. The artist has freedom on the artistic medium he or she chooses. The artwork theme will be "Blockchain".



Award Open Selection Phase (05/22/2018 11 P.M. UTC — 08/22/2018 11 P.M. UTC):

To enter the FRESCO Art Award, the artist must:

(1) Create an (or a series of ) artwork that reflects the theme "blockchain ". It can be about FRESCO, Elastos, cryptocurrency, or blockchain technology and its impact on human beings in general.

(2) Have >0.1 ELA tokens in ELA Wallet and >0.1 FRESCO tokens in ERC-20 wallet.

ELA: https://coinlist.me/elastos/buy

FRESCO: https://fresco.work/icd



(3) Have proof of passing the FRESCO Art Test

https://fresco.work/icd

(4) Communicate with the world via selected social media platforms to document his or her artwork creation process and showcase the artwork during the award selection phase, including:

The artist needs to include #FRESCOArtAward after each social post. Each of the artist's #FRESCOArtAward social posts will be calculated for points based on the number of likes, comments, and retweets.

Award Final Selection Phase — The FRESCO 100

The top 100 finalists will be selected based upon the final points from the public support and be recognized as The FRESCO 100. After the top 100 finalists are announced, FRESCO will showcase their artworks on the official social media platforms and on FRESCO website with each artist's description, social profile and their artwork details. People can directly vote for their favorite in the 100 finalists. Each person has only one vote.

Award Prizes — The FRESCO 5

Top 5 most voted artists from the FRESCO 100 will win FRESCO Art Award and be recognized as the FRESCO 5:

First Place Winner will receive 500 ELA & 500,000 FRES,

Second Place Winner will receive 300,000 FRES,

Third Place Winner will receive 120,000 FRES,

Fourth Place Winner will receive 60,000 FRES,

Fifth Place Winner will receive 20,000 FRES.

The art world has long been issuing awards to support the artistic creation, but most awards are being voted only by an exclusive committee. Instead of seeking comments from an influential critic or a mega gallery that may have a conflict of interest or a controversial judgment, FRESCO Art Award opens up the promotional channel for artists globally. Each talent is recognized and supported by the public.

About FRESCO

FRESCO is the world's first blockchain art digital asset network.



Through blockchain technology and Elastos' operating system, FRESCO enables liquidation, promotion, and provenance of artworks at a global scale.

FRESCO mainly consists of FRES artwork trust value (FRES Trust) and FRES artwork blockchain digital copyright (FRES Edition). FRES Trust is a blockchain-based art value measurement system. FRES Edition is the limited digital assets copyright issued by artwork holders on FRESCO platform.

FRESCO is launching the world's first ICD (Initial Coin Distribution), distributing 300 million FRESCO tokens to the global community free of charge. Through this process, FRESCO will enable nearly 150,000 people to learn and understand the art world. This is something even world's leading art institutions can't achieve.

Through FRES Trust and FRES Edition, FRESCO manages to expand the art investment population to the whole world and therefore pushes the art market to an unprecedented level.

So far FRESCO has gathered substantial attention & support from the art & blockchain world: renowned artists, collectors along with Director of Bitcoin Foundation & Co-Founder of Ethereum have been openly supporting the tokenization of the art world led by FRESCO.

About Elastos

Elastos was founded by Chen Rong and Han Feng, who're pioneers in the global blockchain industry. It's the first operating system that can pass blockchain's credibility to user's day-to-day scenes in the world. With blockchain as the credible foundation, combined with Elastos' sandbox isolation mechanism and network isolation mechanism, digital assets can be identified, made scarce, trade-able and consumable so everyone can own digital assets and profit from it, in order to make the internet a smart economic-ecological sphere.

Elastos can protect digital content and user's privacy from being compromised, leaked, or stolen. And blockchain can issue ID (warrants) for digital content to confirm the property rights and transactions. The two combined can provide the economic foundation of "private property rights" for the Internet in the information age. Only on the basis of clear property rights can we develop the economy and productive forces.

Han Feng, one of Elastos' founders, is a lifetime member of the Bitcoin Foundation, the author of "Blockchain: Quantum Wealth View", the General Secretary of the Asian Blockchain DACA Association, and the Chinese partner of the United States Oracle Education Foundation. He also had served as the head of one of Tsinghua University's key projects. Chen Rong is the founder/planner of the Elastos project. He has 8 years working experience in Microsoft's operating system team. He's been working on the research & development of operating systems since 2000. Elastos has established strategic partnerships with Bitmain and NEO. It's highly popular in the international society. Elastos is also in the process of negotiations with companies from USA, UK, and Japan.

Chen Rong and Han Feng believe that a decentralized and fully automated smart economy requires a secure and usable operating system to reach consensus. Elastos is able to "separate trust and computing" to make large decentralized apps (DApp) have both "usability" and "trustworthiness". It solves the issue of limitation of the existing blockchain system, which is highly coupled with the smart contract virtual machine feature. It ensures that decentralized applications can run on a high-performance, reliable and secure "wealth internet."

