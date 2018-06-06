Fresco Logic Delivers Next-Gen Solutions for USB Type-C(TM) and USB Power Delivery 3.0

"With several products in this space already, we were able to take a step back and look at how we could improve our value proposition." said Bob McVay, CTO of Fresco Logic. "Of course it is important to be compliant to the latest and greatest spec versions, but we took this opportunity to target areas where we could improve on the status quo. Areas like enhanced safety and reliability, specifically for the industrial and automotive markets, and in making improvements in the way our products integrate to increase flexibility while at the same time lowering total BOM cost. We are committed to making improvements our customers can immediately benefit from."

Products:

FL7031 is a USB PD 3.0 E-Marker chip with the smallest DFN package (DFN2x2), ready to drop into the tiny PCB area of cable paddle card designs. FL7031 improves upon Fresco's widely adopted FL7001 eMarker for smart USB Type-C Cables. FL7031 features High Voltage (21V) protection on VBUS and secured write-protection against malicious cable ID hacking. FL7031 is available for MP immediately, with USB-IF certification (TID: 1000160)

FL7112 is the next generation of Fresco Logic's successful FL7102 series that has achieved USB-IF certification for USB PD 3.0 (TID: 1020140) and PPS (TID: 1000148) respectively. FL7112 offers USB PD 3.0 PPS and QC4.0 features with an embedded MCU, MTP ROM, VBUS discharge devices, and gate drivers for VBUS power MOS FETs, to significantly reduce overall customer BOM cost. The FL7112 high voltage tolerance on CC pins solves the VBUS short concern given the high voltage range of USB PD 3.0 (up to 21V). More protection functions are also designed in FL7112 features to provide reliable PD3.0 PPS and QC4.0 device solutions in PC/Mobile peripherals and smart devices. FL7112 is also offered in extended temperature ranges for industrial or automotive applications. General availability will be in Q3 this year.

FL5500 is Fresco Logic's USB 3.1 Gen 2 (10Gbps) USB Type-C hub controller family integrating five USB Type-C ports, two extra USB 2.0 ports (7 total), an integrated USB PD bridge device, TCPM functionality, and flexible interfaces for easy SoC system integration. FL5500 provides multiple USB port configurations to accommodate a variety of customer docking and dongle applications. FL5500 samples are available to early strategic partners now, with general availability in June 2018.

About Fresco Logic

Headquartered in Portland Oregon, Fresco Logic was founded by a team of technical experts from Intel and Synopsys, Fresco Logic is a market leader in providing advanced I/O silicon solutions that deliver highly efficient connectivity such as F-One Aggregation, GoExtreme™ USB 3.1, USB Type-C, Power Delivery and USB Video for next-generation consumer electronics, Mobile devices, IoT and industrial applications. Billions of Fresco Logic USB3.0 Port have been deployed to the Market today.

