Fresco Logic Launches Innovative F-One(TM) Multi-protocol Signal Aggregation Technology

System designers continue to ask for more and more features from technology platforms, while mobile form factors and market trend are pushing designs to be more modular. These modular designs generate a need for a wide variety of interconnects for both data and control. The interconnect needs to be simple, reliable, cost-effective, and support slim and sleek industrial design

Fresco Logic's F-One technology, a family of highly-integrated aggregation controllers that can be used to flexibly and dynamically aggregate a variety of protocols into a single F-One serial channel, has wide application to multi-sensor environments, industrial IoT, networking security, automotive wire reduction, mobile device accessories.

F-One standardize and simplify the connection between modules in phone accessories, and industrial robot and various smart devices; In industrial IoT application, multiple edge sensors that connect to F-One chip which can detect any uninvited invasion across IoT networks, and collect status awareness of each node. F-One signal aggregation technology can reduce and organize the mess of the wires to drastically improve automobile harness and reliability.

"Traditional aggregation is homogeneous, supporting multiple channels of single protocol. Some others offer specialized functionality, audio plus a control channel, video plus remote control, designed to a particular static requirement but these tend to be expensive. None of these offer F-One's dynamically configured multi-protocol aggregation," said Jing-fan Zhang, CEO of Fresco Logic. "F-One is a media agonistic approach that can provide a single channel interconnect that accommodates all of my low-speed signaling needs without routing a bunch of dedicated wires and without re-architecting the I/O subsystem."

"The landscape of device interconnectivity and I/O is changing dramatically," said Eric Almgren, CEO of Keyssa Inc. "Fresco's signal aggregation technology, combined with Keyssa's contactless connector, offers OEMs entirely new ways to connect devices and design products. We are seeing market demand for our combined solution in applications such as mobile, modular computing, and docking, where multiple protocols need to move seamlessly from one device to another and current connector technology simply doesn't work."

Fresco Logic F-One™ FL6100 series support the following features:

Transport-Agnostic Aggregation Channel



Half Duplex (1 wire)



Full Duplex (2 wire)



On-chip or external transceiver option



Dedicated support for :



: Display Port AUX Channel/HPD



I2C



SPI



Flexible I/O supports aggregation of:



of: Serial Ports/I2S/SMBus/PS2



GPIOs (buttons/LEDs)



Many other standard and proprietary protocols



Ability to manage latency and jitter per I/O



Integrated MCU option

Native Support for Keyssa KSSS104 60GHz Millimeter wave contactless connector

FL6100 Series is sampling to early adopter customers now, and will be available to the general market in Q3 2018. The Chongqing R&D center of Fresco Logic will provide design support for customers in China.

For more information regarding Fresco Logic Products, please visit the company's demonstration at Computex Taipei 2018 in the W Hotel Taipei, or contact sales@frescologic.com, Marketing@frescologic.com.

About Fresco Logic

Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Fresco Logic was founded by a team of technical experts from Intel and Synopsys. Fresco Logic is a market leader in providing advanced I/O silicon solutions that deliver highly efficient connectivity such as F-One Aggregation, GoExtreme™ USB 3.1, USB Type-C, Power Delivery and USB Video for next-generation consumer electronics, mobile devices, IoT and industrial applications. Billions of Fresco Logic USB3.0 ports have been deployed to the market today.

Media Contact:

Bruce Cheng

Bruce.cheng@frescologic.com

+886-937-872-585

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fresco-logic-launches-innovative-f-onetm-multi-protocol-signal-aggregation-technology-300658941.html

SOURCE Fresco Logic Inc.