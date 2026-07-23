Fresenius establishes venture fund of more than €200 million to drive healthcare innovation

BAD HOMBURG, Germany, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fresenius is further expanding its access to innovation networks through its own corporate venture capital fund. Fresenius Ventures invests in founders, technologies, and business models from early financing rounds through to the growth stage. The newly established unit combines venture capital with medical, regulatory, and operational expertise and provides access to clinical, scientific, and academic networks.

With an intended investment volume of more than €200 million over the next 5 years, Fresenius Ventures targets growth fields adjacent to Fresenius' existing strategic platforms (Bio)Pharma, MedTech, and Care Provision. Potential investment areas of Fresenius Ventures include, for example, precision nutrition, microbiome research, new modalities, and digital care provision solutions. Investments will be made in line with Fresenius' capital allocation approach.

Michael Sen, CEO of Fresenius, says: "Fresenius Ventures is a strategic instrument of #FutureFresenius. Through targeted investments in promising healthcare innovators, we gain early access to breakthrough technologies, new ideas, and entrepreneurial talent. This step enables us to strengthen our innovation capabilities within the healthcare ecosystem and tap into adjacent growth fields while consistently strengthening Fresenius. I am delighted that Dr. Thomas Michael Thestrup, a highly experienced healthcare and corporate venture capital expert, will lead Fresenius Ventures."

Thomas Michael Thestrup joins Fresenius from Angelini Ventures, an international healthcare venture capital company and part of the Italian industrial group Angelini Industries.

"Fresenius Ventures backs the innovators shaping the next era of healthcare with the experience, pace, and conviction founders expect. We offer more than capital: deep operating and regulatory expertise across global markets, coupled with access to the clinical, scientific, and academic ecosystems where real progress happens today," says Thomas Thestrup, Managing Director and Head of Fresenius Ventures.

Thomas Thestrup has more than 15 years of experience in research, health tech, and the pharma industry. Prior to Angelini Ventures, he worked for Lundbeck A/S as Director of Corporate Business Development and Strategy. Further positions prior to this include Global Business Development at UCB as well as Life Science Ventures at Sunstone Capital. Thomas Thestrup received his Ph.D. from the Max Planck Institute of Neurobiology in Munich.

For more information about Fresenius Ventures, please see: https://fresenius-ventures.com

A picture of Dr. Thomas Thestrup for editorial use can be found on our website https://www.fresenius.com/fresenius-ventures.

Press contact:

Edith Müller-Callsen

Group Communications

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Else-Kröner-Straße 1

61352 Bad Homburg

Germany

T +49 160 9968 4046

[email protected]

[email protected]

Fresenius (XFRA: FRE) (OTC: FSNUY) is a global, therapy-focused healthcare company dedicated to saving and improving human lives around the world. Through Fresenius Kabi and Fresenius Helios, the company delivers system-critical, innovative and affordable healthcare across the full continuum of care: Fresenius Kabi is a leading provider of lifesaving medicines, clinical nutrition, and medical technologies for critically and chronically ill patients, reaching around 450million peopleeach year. Fresenius Helios is Europe's largest private hospital operator, treating around 27million patientsannually.

With more than178,000employees and operating in more than 60 countries, Fresenius generated €22.6billion in revenue in 2025.

For more information, visit www.fresenius.com and follow Fresenius on LinkedIn.

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, e.g. changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, regulatory reforms, results of clinical trials, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, the availability of financing and unforeseen impacts of international conflicts. Fresenius does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Registered Office: Bad Homburg, Germany / Commercial Register: Amtsgericht Bad Homburg, HRB 11852

Chairman of the Supervisory Board: Wolfgang Kirsch

General Partner: Fresenius Management SE

Registered Office: Bad Homburg, Germany / Commercial Register: Amtsgericht Bad Homburg, HRB 11673

Management Board: Michael Sen (Chairman), Pierluigi Antonelli, Sara Hennicken, Dr. Michael Moser, Dr. Christian Pawlu

Chairman of the Supervisory Board: Wolfgang Kirsch

SOURCE Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA