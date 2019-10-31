Fresenius Kidney Care Achieves Strongest Quality Ratings to Date

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Kidney Care, a division of Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA) and the nation's leading network of dialysis facilities, has continued to improve clinical quality as measured by the U.S. government's Five-Star Rating System. The latest results reflect the company's strongest performance to date and their ongoing commitment to improved quality and patient experience.

More than 94 percent of Fresenius Kidney Care centers were rated three stars and above for Quality of Patient Care, and the company also achieved the highest percentage and number of four and five star clinics to date. A total of 762 Fresenius Kidney Care centers achieved the highest five star rating in clinical quality, up from 658 last year.

"Every day, our care team provides superior care to people living with kidney disease, and these results are a testament to their hard work and commitment," said Mike Asselta, President of Fresenius Kidney Care. "I am grateful for the physicians, nurses, social workers, dietitians, patient care technicians, and other support team members in our clinics who are dedicated to improving the quality of our patients' lives. These results demonstrate that our care givers deliver the best care in the industry."

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) assigns one to five stars to each dialysis center annually based on a series of measurements around clinical performance and patient outcomes. The public results are published on the Dialysis Facility Compare website.

"These ratings reflect the collective work across all providers in the industry to continue to improve upon quality of care and patient experience, whether large or small, for-profit or non-profit," said Dr. Jeffrey Hymes, Chief Medical Officer for Fresenius Kidney Care and SVP of Clinical and Scientific Affairs for FMCNA. "Our exceptional Five-Star ratings reflect our continued success in reducing infections and hospitalizations for our patients as well as other key quality metrics."

Each year, Fresenius Kidney Care introduces its own annual Quality Agenda, a collaborative initiative to organize clinical care around core quality measures. The nationwide campaign revisits fundamentals of safety and quality while highlighting new innovations. This includes building a culture of patient safety; an antibiotic stewardship and infection control initiative; a vascular access program; precision medicine and analytics efforts; medication management and reconciliation; and other initiatives that focus on dialysis care fundamentals.

Additionally, the company has consistently achieved top performing results in the 5-Diamond Patient Safety Program, with nearly 100 percent of facilities achieving 5-Diamond status this past year.

About Fresenius Kidney Care

Fresenius Kidney Care, a division of Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA), provides dialysis treatment and support services to more than 190,000 people with kidney disease every year whether in their own homes or at more than 2,400 facilities nationwide. Fresenius Kidney Care's dedicated teams help address the physical and emotional aspects of kidney disease through personalized care, education and lifestyle support services. For more information about Fresenius Kidney Care, visit www.FreseniusKidneyCare.com.

About Fresenius Medical Care North America

Fresenius Medical Care North America is the premier healthcare company focused on providing the highest quality care to people with renal and other chronic conditions. Through its industry-leading network of dialysis facilities, outpatient cardiac and vascular labs and urgent care centers, Fresenius Medical Care North America provides coordinated health care services at pivotal care points for hundreds of thousands of chronically ill customers throughout the continent. As the world's largest fully integrated renal company, it offers specialty pharmacy and laboratory services, and manufactures and distributes the most comprehensive line of dialysis equipment, disposable products and renal pharmaceuticals. For more information, visit the FMCNA website at https://fmcna.com.

Media Contact:

Fresenius Medical Care North America

Brad Puffer

Corporate Communications

brad.puffer@fmc-na.com

(781) 699-3331

SOURCE Fresenius Kidney Care