Fresenius Medical Care Awarded Mechanical Circulatory Support Agreement with Premier, Inc. for the Novalung® ECMO System

Strategic Relationship: Agreement expands access to ECMO solutions for hospitals, health systems and patients in the U.S. nationwide.

Wide Reach: 4,350+ Premier member hospitals and health systems in the U.S. can leverage pre-negotiated terms and pricing on the Novalung System for ECMO.

Commitment to Quality Care: Reinforces company's commitment to supporting healthcare providers in their efforts to deliver high-quality critical care treatments and solutions.

BAD HOMBURG, Germany, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Medical Care (FME), the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases, today announced its heart and lung group has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for Mechanical Circulatory Support with Premier, Inc in the U.S. Since acquiring Xenios in 2016, Fresenius Medical Care has been dedicated to advancing heart and lung therapy. The agreement underscores FME's commitment to critical care solutions and allows Premier member hospitals and health systems, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for the Novalung System.

"We are excited to be awarded this agreement by Premier, which will help broaden the reach of our Novalung ECMO System," said Olaf Schermeier, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, Critical Care & Ventures at Fresenius Medical Care. "This agreement highlights our dedication to delivering safe, simple, and portable solutions and enhancing patient outcomes in critical care units in the United States. Through our agreement with Premier, we aim to better serve healthcare providers with efficient heart and lung support therapy, helping to improve survival rates and recovery for patients with severe cardiac or pulmonary failure. The rapidly shifting market dynamics may increase risks to hospitals, and this agreement provides broader access with the Novalung System for ECMO."

The Novalung System for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), was the first system FDA-cleared for long-term (>6hr) ECMO, providing a critical offering to patients and hospitals. The system pumps and oxygenates the blood of patients with acute respiratory failure or acute cardiopulmonary failure. Novalung offers a portable therapy solution designed to improve clinical outcomes and accommodate various clinical care settings such as intensive care units, operating rooms, cardiac catheterization labs and emergency departments.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,350 U.S. hospitals and 300,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

For more information about Fresenius Medical Care and the Novalung® System for ECMO, please visit https://fmcna.com/products/novalung-ecmo-therapy/novalung/.

About Fresenius Medical Care:

Fresenius Medical Care is the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which around 4.1 million patients worldwide regularly undergo dialysis treatment. Through its network of 3,732 dialysis clinics, Fresenius Medical Care provides dialysis treatments for approx. 308,000 patients around the globe. Fresenius Medical Care is also the leading provider of dialysis products such as dialysis machines or dialyzers. Fresenius Medical Care is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FME) and on the New York Stock Exchange (FMS).

For more information visit the company's website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com.

