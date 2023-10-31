Fresenius Medical Care Demonstrates Commitment to Innovating Dialysis and Kidney Disease Care with Presentations at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2023

  • Company-wide research offers novel pathways for enhancing kidney patient care using data-driven insights and real-world evidence

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Medical Care, the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases, today announced the presentation of over 60 company-affiliated research abstracts at the American Society of Nephrology's (ASN) Kidney Week 2023 taking place November 2-5 in Philadelphia. 

"The scientific and medical breadth of research presented this year highlights the power of Fresenius Medical Care's global scope and scale in creating data-driven insights that have the potential to improve patient care and outcomes," said Dr. Frank Maddux, Global Chief Medical Officer and Member of the Management Board for Fresenius Medical Care. "Our presentations cover key topics including advances in machine learning and artificial intelligence in kidney care, using big data and real-world evidence to drive insights, advancing home dialysis, and research around hemodiafiltration (HDF) and hemodialysis (HD) therapies. We look forward to sharing our insights at this year's conference."  

Scientific and medical experts from across Fresenius Medical Care will present research related to many important topics in kidney disease care. A link to all Fresenius Medical Care-affiliated presentations can be found on our company's website: https://fmcna.com/ASN-2023/. Highlights of this year's presentations for the medical congress include:

Fresenius Medical Care is the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which around 3.9 million patients worldwide regularly undergo dialysis treatment. Through its network of 4,050 dialysis clinics, Fresenius Medical Care provides dialysis treatments for approximately 344,000 patients around the globe. Fresenius Medical Care is also the leading provider of dialysis products such as dialysis machines or dialyzers. Fresenius Medical Care is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FME) and on the New York Stock Exchange (FMS).

For more information visit the Company's website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, legal changes, regulatory approvals, impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic results of clinical studies, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

