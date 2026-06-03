Fresenius Medical Care launches kinexus worldwide, a unified digital platform to support home dialysis

Global launch of a single, integrated digital platform connecting remote therapy monitoring and operational workflows for home dialysis programs

Designed to simplify care processes for healthcare teams and their patients to support high-quality, personalized care for patients dialyzing at home

Enables managing peritoneal dialysis and home hemodialysis therapies across Fresenius Medical Care's global home dialysis portfolio in one digital platform

BAD HOMBURG, Germany, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Medical Care, the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases, today announced the global launch of kinexus, a unified digital platform designed to support home dialysis programs and strengthen connected, patient-centered care.

With kinexus, Fresenius Medical Care (FME) is advancing connected home dialysis care by bringing together digital modules supporting peritoneal dialysis (PD) and home hemodialysis (HHD) within a single, unified platform. For both therapies, kinexus supports remote therapy monitoring by enabling treatment information collected at home to be regularly transmitted to the clinic for review, as well as remote prescription management that allows for greater efficiency within the healthcare team to adapt and send updated prescriptions to a patient remotely.

kinexus also supports integrated supply ordering for both PD and HHD, with the aim of streamlining workflows for care teams and simplifying the treatment experience for patients.

"kinexus represents an important step in strengthening how we support home dialysis programs through digital infrastructure and demonstrates our long-term commitment to home therapies globally," said Joe Turk, Chief Executive Officer of Care Enablement at Fresenius Medical Care. "By launching a unified platform that connects therapy management and operational workflows, we are continuing to build a digital foundation designed for the realities of home dialysis care."

Designed as a modular solution on the Huma Cloud Platform, kinexus is built to support existing and future home dialysis functionality within a consistent regulated digital framework. The platform is intended for use by healthcare teams responsible for managing peritoneal and home hemodialysis programs as well as their patients. It enables Fresenius Medical Care to easily integrate additional capabilities over time while maintaining a unified system architecture for home therapies.

The launch of kinexus is part of Fresenius Medical Care's broader portfolio of products, services, and digital solutions supporting kidney care across settings. Through kinexus, the Company is bringing together and expanding existing home dialysis digital capabilities globally, with availability across regions aligned with local regulatory and operational requirements, and showcasing kinexus at the European Renal Association Congress 2026, taking place June 3-6 in Glasgow, Scotland.

To learn more about kinexus, please visit this website.

About Fresenius Medical Care:

Fresenius Medical Care is the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which around 4.5 million patients worldwide regularly undergo dialysis treatment. Through its network of 3,539 dialysis clinics, Fresenius Medical Care provides dialysis treatments for approx. 290,000 patients around the globe. Fresenius Medical Care is also the leading provider of dialysis products such as dialysis machines or dialyzers. Fresenius Medical Care is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FME) and on the New York Stock Exchange (FMS).

For more information visit the company's website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com.

Disclaimer:

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, legal changes, regulatory approvals, results of clinical studies, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in Fresenius Medical Care's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Fresenius Medical Care does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

Huma Therapeutics Limited is the digital health platform partner and legal manufacturer of kinexus. Fresenius Medical Care Deutschland GmbH acts as the authorized distributor.

For more information about Huma Therapeutics Limited visit the company's website at www.huma.com.

Media contact

Christine Peters

T +49 160 60 66 770

[email protected]

Kirsten Stratton

T +1 781 929 8096

[email protected]

Contact for analysts and investors

Dr. Dominik Heger

T +49 6172 609 2525

[email protected]

SOURCE Fresenius Medical Care Holdings, Inc.