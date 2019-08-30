Fresenius Medical Care North America Activates Emergency Response, Begins Preparing Patients for Expected Impact of Hurricane Dorian

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Medical Care North America, the nation's leading provider of dialysis products and services, has activated its national disaster response team in preparation for Hurricane Dorian and the impacts expected throughout Florida.

People who are in need of life-sustaining dialysis or have questions about where to receive care before, during, or after the storm should call Fresenius Kidney Care's 24-hour toll-free Patient Emergency Hotline at 1-800-626-1297. This service is available for all patients, regardless of dialysis provider.

"Natural disasters pose a severe threat to vulnerable populations, like those who depend on life-sustaining dialysis care," said Bob Loeper, Vice President for Operations Support and Business Continuity at Fresenius Medical Care. "Our patients and their safety is our first priority. We are committed to ensuring that every person in need of dialysis in regions impacted by disaster – regardless of whether they are FMCNA patients or not receive care."

People living with kidney failure require dialysis treatment every two to three days to stay alive and healthy, and are among the most vulnerable during a disaster. More than 30,000 people in Florida are on dialysis.

FMCNA staff have begun steady outreach to each patient to ensure that patients receive treatment prior to the storm. Patients have also been given emergency kits and instructions for touching base with their care teams during and after the storm and for securing treatment should their normal clinic be severely damaged. Staff are also opening clinics for extra hours over the weekend to ensure patients receive dialysis treatment.

FMCNA's disaster response team members on the ground have brought in gasoline, diesel, generators, trucks, water and supplies and are testing generators, securing our facilities, and sandbagging where necessary. For patients who typically administer their own dialysis treatment at home, FMCNA staff are prepared to deliver necessary supplies and check in as needed.

To learn more about FMCNA's disaster relief visit https://fmcna.com/company/disaster-relief-fact-sheet/

