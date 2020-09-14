Fresenius Medical Care North America Celebrates Nephrology Nurses Week, Honoring Nurses' Selfless Commitment During Pandemic

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA), the nation's leading renal care company, is celebrating Nephrology Nurses Week in partnership with the American Nephrology Nurses Association (ANNA), recognizing the work of the nurses who provide compassionate and quality care for people living with kidney disease. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared that 2020 is the International Year of the Nurse and the company is honoring the exceptional care that nurses have selflessly provided throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

FMCNA and ANNA recently extended their multi-year partnership, recognizing the critical contribution that nephrology nurses make to global health. FMCNA is committed to furthering the nephrology nurse profession through a variety of initiatives including funding ANNA memberships, offering scholarships, and providing virtual educational programs.

"Our exceptional nurses continue to devote their lives to providing our patients with life-sustaining care that improves their quality of life," said Bill Valle, Chief Executive Officer of FMCNA. "During these challenging times especially, it's our job to make sure they know that we stand behind their commitment by supporting their ongoing education and professional development. Our partnership with ANNA is significant every year, but most especially this year, as nurses across the country demonstrate heroic acts of service every day."

At the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, FMCNA implemented policies and procedures designed to provide the highest degree of safety possible for patients and employees. The company also worked to ensure that nurses on the frontlines were fully supported with proper protective equipment, childcare stipends, and enhanced pay. Hundreds of courageous nurses have also volunteered to help with caring for those in need of dialysis in COVID-19 hot spots since March.

"Nephrology nurses have continued to show their compassionate care while quickly adapting to all of the safety measures and protocols that are required amidst the pandemic," said Dr. Robert Kossmann, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer for FMCNA. "In a year with unprecedented changes, our nephrology nurses have ensured that patients received life-sustaining care in the safest ways possible. We greatly appreciate the selfless work they do."

Through their collaborative partnership with ANNA, FMCNA funds an ongoing membership program and provides chapter education support grants to strengthen engagement with nurses dedicated to caring for people living with chronic kidney disease. Additionally, since 2017, FMCNA has funded a scholarship to encourage nephrology nurses to deepen their education experience and advance their careers.

"Nephrology nursing is so much more than a profession, it is my mission," said Lillian Pryor, MSN, RN, CNN, and President of ANNA. "It allows me to express the very essence of nursing: caring, learning, teaching, and nurturing each and every day. I love nephrology nursing because it is an exciting and evolving specialty. It offers me the opportunity to be a part of something bigger than myself, and make a difference in the lives of others. We are truly grateful for our collaborative relationship with FMCNA and we look forward to continuing to strengthen this partnership as more and more opportunities arise to improve quality patient care through innovation in nephrology nursing."

Nephrology Nurses Week, observed September 13 through 19 this year, celebrates the dedication, compassion, and commitment of nurses who make a difference in the lives of people living with kidney disease. ANNA launched Nephrology Nurses Week to give employers, patients, and others the opportunity to thank nephrology nurses for their life-saving work and to help recruit new nurses to the field of nephrology.

About Fresenius Medical Care North America

Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA) is the premier healthcare company focused on providing the highest quality care to people with renal and other chronic conditions. Through its industry-leading network of dialysis facilities and outpatient cardiac and vascular labs, Fresenius Medical Care North America provides coordinated healthcare services at pivotal care points for hundreds of thousands of chronically ill customers throughout the continent. As the world's largest fully integrated renal company, it offers specialty pharmacy and laboratory services, and manufactures and distributes the most comprehensive line of dialysis equipment, disposable products, and renal pharmaceuticals. For more information, visit the FMCNA website at https://fmcna.com/.

About American Nephrology Nurses Association

The American Nephrology Nurses Association (ANNA) improves members' lives through education, advocacy, networking, and science. Since it was established as a nonprofit organization in 1969, ANNA has been serving members who span the nephrology nursing spectrum. ANNA has a membership of over 8,500 registered nurses and other health care professionals at all levels of practice. Members work in such areas as conservative management, peritoneal dialysis, hemodialysis, continuous renal replacement therapies, transplantation, industry, and government/regulatory agencies. ANNA is committed to advancing the nephrology nursing specialty and nurturing every ANNA member.

