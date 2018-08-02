Fresenius Medical Care North America Celebrates Nephrology Nurses Week with $100,000 Contribution to American Nephrology Nurses Association (ANNA)

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA), the nation's leading renal care company, is making a $100,000 contribution to the American Nephrology Nurses Association (ANNA), a professional nursing organization with more than 8,500 members. In recognition of the organization's 50th Anniversary year and Nephrology Nurses Week, the donation will fund an ongoing scholarship program, help increase awareness of the profession and strengthen engagement with nurses dedicated to caring for patients with chronic kidney disease.

For the second year, FMCNA and ANNA will award five $4,000 scholarships to nephrology nurses who wish to further their education. The remaining contribution will provide FMCNA nurses with support to advance their nursing education and the opportunity to participate in advocacy and networking opportunities through discounted 2019 ANNA membership rates.

"Nephrology nurses provide compassionate, individualized care every day to people living with kidney disease," said Franklin Maddux, MD, FACP, chief medical officer and executive vice president for clinical and scientific affairs at FMCNA. "Nephrology nurses forge deep connections with patients to help them thrive during their dialysis journey, and we are committed to providing the support nurses need to deliver superior patient care every day."

Nephrology Nurses Week, observed Sept. 9-15 this year, celebrates the dedication, compassion and commitment of nurses who make a difference in the lives of people living with kidney disease. ANNA launched Nephrology Nurses Week to give employers, patients and others the opportunity to thank nephrology nurses for their life-saving work and to help recruit new nurses to the field of nephrology.

"Assisting nephrology nurses in furthering their education not only helps their careers, it helps patients," said Lynda Ball, MSN, RN, CNN, ANNA president. "We appreciate this partnership and generous grant from Fresenius Medical Care North America to benefit nephrology nurses who want to continue their nursing education and to support our efforts to reach new nurses about the career opportunities available in nephrology."

All ANNA members are eligible for the scholarship, which will provide funding for the pursuit of higher education. The deadline to apply for scholarships through the grant is March 15, 2019. Winners will be announced in April 2019.

FMCNA and ANNA offered the scholarship for the first time in 2017. The five winners selected from a pool of 32 applicants received $4,000 ahead of the fall 2018 academic year. For more information, visit https://annanurse.org/fresenius-scholarships.

