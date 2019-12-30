Fresenius Medical Care North America Continues to Support National Kidney Foundation with Record Fundraising

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA), the largest provider of dialysis products and services, has raised a record amount of funds to support the goals and initiatives of the National Kidney Foundation (NKF) over the course of a two-year partnership.

As the National Presenting Sponsor of NKF's Kidney Walk, FMCNA and its employees raised and donated more than $1.8 million to support NKF during the two-year collaboration. At local walks, NKF also promoted a recent grant from the Fresenius Medical Care Foundation to support the expansion of NKF's THE BIG ASK: THE BIG GIVE (BABG) program in 15 new markets. The BABG is the NKF's awareness platform designed to increase kidney transplantation and living donation through in-person trainings and direct patient and caregiver support.

"At the heart of our partnership with the National Kidney Foundation is a shared commitment to raising awareness of and supporting people living with kidney disease," said Bill Valle, Chief Executive Officer of FMCNA. "We are proud to support critical programs that are making a difference in the lives of individuals, families, and communities impacted by kidney disease."

More than 5,000 FMCNA employees joined over 70 NKF Kidney Walks around the country this year, raising more than $357,000 in funds and contributing to the NKF's effort to increase awareness of chronic kidney disease, a disease that directly impacts more than 30 million Americans. Of those living with chronic kidney disease, 90 percent are unaware their kidneys are failing. About one out of every three Americans are at risk for developing the disease.

Launching each year during National Kidney Month in March and continuing through November, the Kidney Walk is the nation's largest ongoing fundraiser to fight kidney disease.

"Our collaboration with FMCNA has helped to further spread awareness about kidney disease and the importance of living organ donation as a treatment option for those experiencing kidney failure," said Kevin Longino, CEO of NKF and a kidney transplant patient. "Funds raised by FMCNA and their employees allow us to continue providing patients and their families with the best educational resources, programs, and services both nationally and in local communities throughout the nation."

About Fresenius Medical Care North America

Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA) is the premier healthcare company focused on providing the highest quality care to people with renal and other chronic conditions. Through its industry-leading network of dialysis facilities, outpatient cardiac and vascular labs and urgent care centers, Fresenius Medical Care North America provides coordinated healthcare services at pivotal care points for hundreds of thousands of people living with kidney disease throughout the continent. As the world's largest fully integrated renal company, it offers specialty pharmacy and laboratory services, and manufactures and distributes the most comprehensive line of dialysis equipment, disposable products and renal pharmaceuticals. For more information, visit the FMCNA website at https://fmcna.com.

About Kidney Disease

Risk factors for kidney disease include diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, and family history. People of African American, Hispanic, Native American, Asian, or Pacific Islander descent are at increased risk for developing the disease. African Americans are 3 times more likely than Whites, and Hispanics are nearly 1.5 times more likely than non-Hispanics to develop end stage renal disease (kidney failure).

About National Kidney Foundation

The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) is the largest, most comprehensive and longstanding organization dedicated to the awareness, prevention and treatment of kidney disease. For more information about the NKF visit www.kidney.org.

