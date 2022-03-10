Fresenius Medical Care North America Donates $250,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of America to Provide Kidney Health Education

WALTHAM, Mass., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA) today announced a $250,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America to fund the Healthy Habits program, reaching more than 200,000 children, and to encourage healthy living which is key to the prevention of chronic kidney disease (CKD). This partnership kicks off during Kidney Month in March, and will include a special event today, World Kidney Day, when FMCNA Chief Executive Officer, Bill Valle, and other company leaders deliver a kidney health education program to the Boys & Girls Club of Collier County in Naples, Florida.

The donation will help fund the youth organization's Healthy Habits program, which encourages children nationwide to improve their overall health through healthy eating and living habits. Additionally, in 20 Boys & Girls Clubs across the nation, FMCNA employees will educate 2,000 youth about the importance of their kidney health. In these locations, FMCNA employees will introduce kidney health education with the help of The Kidney Kid, a superhero who promotes kidney health through an 'edutainment' (education + entertainment) program. The program includes animated videos, interactive learning, activities, and physical games aimed at children aged 6 to 12 years.

"We are excited to partner with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and fund programming that inspires healthy living and raises awareness about the prevention of kidney disease," said Valle. "It is our responsibility to educate people in communities most impacted by kidney disease, and by introducing kidney health education programming in this fun and educational way, we will reach thousands of children and their families and share important health messages."

On World Kidney Day in 2017, Fresenius Medical Care Asia Pacific launched a global educational initiative to educate children and their teachers about their kidneys in an eye-catching and interactive way through multiple media channels, materials, and in-person and virtual activities. FMCNA's program includes animated videos, interactive learning, activities, and physical games aimed at children aged 6 to 12 years.

During National Kidney Month, FMCNA supports worldwide efforts to raise awareness about kidney health, as 1 in 7 people are estimated to have kidney disease and most don't even know they have it, as CKD is known to be a silent disease in the early stages. Throughout March, the company is spreading the word about the importance of early detection of kidney disease with the help of NBA All-Star and BGCA Alumni Hall of Famer, Sean Elliot, who successfully continued his NBA career after a successful kidney transplant. Learn more by visiting https://www.freseniuskidneycare.com/kidneymonth.

About Fresenius Medical Care North America

Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA) is the premier healthcare company focused on providing the highest quality care to people with renal and other chronic conditions. Through its industry-leading network of dialysis facilities and outpatient cardiac and vascular labs, Fresenius Medical Care North America provides coordinated healthcare services at pivotal care points for hundreds of thousands of chronically ill customers throughout the continent. As the world's largest fully integrated renal company, it offers specialty pharmacy and laboratory services, and manufactures and distributes the most comprehensive line of dialysis equipment, disposable products, and renal pharmaceuticals. For more information, visit the FMCNA website at https://fmcna.com/.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,700 Clubs serve over 4.3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter .

Media Contacts:

Fresenius Medical Care North America

Brad Puffer

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

(781) 699-3331

SOURCE Fresenius Medical Care Holdings, Inc.