Fresenius Medical Care North America Introduces Kinexus Connected Health Platform for Home Dialysis

WALTHAM, Mass., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Medical Care North America's (FMCNA) Renal Therapies Group introduces the Kinexus™ Therapy Management Platform, a new connected health platform for home dialysis that supports the management of a patient's peritoneal dialysis therapy on the Liberty® Select cycler. Kinexus is designed to enhance clinical workflows enabling advanced therapy programming capabilities that aim to improve patient outcomes and nurse productivity.

"The Kinexus platform is an important step to further accelerating the adoption of home dialysis by enabling patient treatment data to flow more easily and simply to the care teams," said Mark Costanzo, President of FMCNA's Renal Therapies Group. "Our new connected health system is compatible, agile, and scalable, which will allow for an evolution of new features."

The Kinexus platform is available for all dialysis providers. The Kinexus Gateway is combined with the Liberty Select Cycler to transmit treatment information to the cloud-based Kinexus Portal where clinical staff can visualize the treatment data.

Benefits include:

Cloud-based: Ability to manage Liberty Select patients' care anytime via timely, automatic transmission of patient treatment data to the care team.

Advanced: Replaces and improves on IQsystem ® technology to better support therapy programming.

technology to better support therapy programming. Efficient: Reduces reliance on paper flow sheets, helping improve clinicians' workflow and productivity.

The benefits of using a connected health platform, such as Kinexus, may include reduced hospitalizations and technique failure.1 Evidence also suggests that connected health is associated with a 15 percent reduction in patient dropout and increased longevity on peritoneal dialysis by 3.5 months.2

"By making recent treatment data more easily accessible to clinicians, we hope to empower care teams to resolve treatment issues earlier as well as reduce unnecessary hospitalizations," said Dr. Mike Anger, Chief Medical Officer for FMCNA's Renal Therapies Group. "This is a significant and important upgrade that will make the home dialysis experience even better for patients and providers."

While initially targeted for integration with the Liberty Select cycler, the Kinexus Connected Health platform is designed to support other FMCNA home products in the future.

For more information about the Kinexus Therapy Management Platform, please visit: fmcna.com/kinexus.

Intended Use

The Kinexus portal is intended to allow clinicians to review patient data collected during peritoneal dialysis therapy and to enable physicians to create peritoneal dialysis therapy programs for the Liberty Select cycler. The Kinexus portal does not provide medical diagnoses or recommendations regarding medical treatment. The Kinexus portal and the content appearing on this site are not substitutes for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.

Indications for Use

The Liberty Select cycler is indicated for acute and chronic peritoneal dialysis.

Caution: Federal (U.S.) law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician.

Read the Instructions for Use for safe and proper use of this device. For a complete description of hazards, contraindications, side effects, and precautions, see full package labeling at fmcna.com.

About Fresenius Medical Care North America

Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA) is the premier healthcare company focused on providing the highest quality care to people with renal and other chronic conditions. Through its industry-leading network of dialysis facilities and outpatient cardiac and vascular labs, Fresenius Medical Care North America provides coordinated healthcare services at pivotal care points for hundreds of thousands of chronically ill customers throughout the continent. As the world's largest fully integrated renal company, it offers specialty pharmacy and laboratory services, and manufactures and distributes the most comprehensive line of dialysis equipment, disposable products, and renal pharmaceuticals. For more information, visit the FMCNA website at https://fmcna.com/.

Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, regulatory reforms, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

