Fresenius Medical Care North America Invests in BioIntelliSense and its New Medical Grade Remote Health Monitoring Data Platform

WALTHAM, Mass., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA), the leading provider of kidney care products and services, announces a major strategic investment in BioIntelliSense, a Denver-based company that is developing a medical grade data services platform for continuous health monitoring, predictive analytics and algorithmic clinical insights. The investment is part of BioIntelliSense's Series A Financing and was completed through the Fresenius Medical Care Ventures division, which invests in early stage companies that develop products, technologies and therapies that will have a significant value for the patient and for the healthcare system.

BioIntelliSense's data-driven platform aims to set a new standard for remote patient monitoring while also providing actionable clinical insights using high-fidelity algorithms and predictive analytics, furthering FMCNA's mission to advance the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

"We are committed to helping more people living with chronic kidney disease through earlier interventions and are proud to invest in a company that is leading innovation in remote health sensors and services that we believe will help us accelerate change, further improve quality care and slow progression of chronic kidney disease," said Bill Valle, CEO of FMCNA. "We made this strategic investment in BioIntelliSense to enable our medical staff to more efficiently and effectively continuously monitor patients, facilitating precise and timely interventions and reducing cost to the system. We are pleased that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recognizes the benefit to patients and has provided separate reimbursement to fairly compensate for the cost of the devices and physician interpretation of the captured data and analytics."

"We are at the inception of a remarkable new era in healthcare that will employ novel sensor technologies to capture remote patient data and generate cost effective clinical intelligence," said James Mault MD, Founder and CEO of BioIntelliSense. "Chronic kidney disease patients have complex health challenges and BioIntelliSense is both honored and excited to work closely with Fresenius Medical Care North America in developing scalable health monitoring solutions that might benefit this important patient population."

The BioIntelliSense medical-grade sensors and services are designed to provide enhanced remote patient monitoring, delivering real-time data and algorithmic insights to the clinical care team. FMCNA is committed to bringing its expertise in advanced analytics and artificial intelligence to the development and deployment of this system, working with BioIntelliSense to create clinical pathways that can alert clinicians to the need for early intervention, potentially avoiding costly hospitalizations.

"These innovations may help more patients feel confident about trying home dialysis by staying well connected to their caregivers, and will also help advance our leading position in providing value based care for chronic diseases," said Dr. Frank Maddux, Global Chief Medical Officer of Fresenius Medical Care. "We believe this exciting new sensor technology and remote monitoring data service will improve patient health by delivering previously unavailable insights during that time between a treatment or a visit with their doctor."

About Fresenius Medical Care North America

Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA) is the premier healthcare company focused on providing the highest quality care to people with renal and other chronic conditions. Through its industry-leading network of dialysis facilities, outpatient cardiac and vascular labs and urgent care centers, Fresenius Medical Care North America provides coordinated healthcare services at pivotal care points for hundreds of thousands of chronically ill customers throughout the continent. As the world's largest fully integrated renal company, it offers specialty pharmacy and laboratory services, and manufactures and distributes the most comprehensive line of dialysis equipment, disposable products and renal pharmaceuticals. For more information, visit the FMCNA website at https://fmcna.com.

About BioIntelliSense:

BioIntelliSense, a Denver-based company, is developing a breakthrough data service for continuous health monitoring, predictive analytics and algorithmic clinical insights. For more information on the innovative BioIntelliSense medical-grade platform and cost-effective remote health solutions, contact us at info@BioIntelliSense.com or visit our website at BioIntelliSense.com.

