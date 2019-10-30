Fresenius Medical Care North America Launches TheHub Connected Health Platform

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA), the nation's leading provider of kidney care products and services, has launched its new connected health platform called TheHub. The platform is comprised of three integrated applications that enable patients, care teams, and providers to better collaborate and monitor patient treatments.

TheHub further enhances the company's remote monitoring capabilities for patients on home dialysis, encompassing all home modalities and technologies being used.

"This best-in-class solution offers a technology hub that improves the experience for patients and the entire care team," said Jeff Burbank, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer for Fresenius Medical Care North America. "The simple and streamlined experience supports our effort to advance and accelerate the adoption of home therapies while ensuring our patients stay well connected to their care teams."

TheHub's three applications, developed and rolled out as individual programs, are now fully integrated and include:

PatientHub helps patients manage their care and stay connected with their care team. Patients can submit daily treatment data, access lab results and medications, message their care team, order supplies, and access a community that offers peer-to-peer support.

helps patients manage their care and stay connected with their care team. Patients can submit daily treatment data, access lab results and medications, message their care team, order supplies, and access a community that offers peer-to-peer support. CareTeamHub enables home therapy nurses to better care for their patients. Through daily monitoring and clinical decision support, the care team can catch potential issues earlier and intervene, giving home patients more confidence and personalized support.

enables home therapy nurses to better care for their patients. Through daily monitoring and clinical decision support, the care team can catch potential issues earlier and intervene, giving home patients more confidence and personalized support. ProviderHub offers physicians and advanced practitioners convenient, real-time access to medical records from their device of choice, whether a phone, tablet, or laptop/desktop. This new application also makes it easier to create notes, track visits, and sign orders.

"This new suite of cloud applications is making our connected health technologies easier to use for providers and patients," said Dr. Robert Kossmann, Chief Medical Officer for Fresenius Medical Care North America. "We know these new tools are essential to helping patients succeed on home therapies and are committed to ongoing improvement of our remote monitoring capabilities."

To date, more than 15,000 patients have visited the PatientHub, submitting over two million flowsheets and 17,000 supply orders. More than 3,000 nurses have used the CareTeamHub to triage over one million daily treatment data records. More than 2,000 providers have used the ProviderHub, with over one million rounding notes submitted.

Research by FMCNA presented in the past year indicates that patients who actively use these connected health solutions have a 20 percent lower risk of hospitalization1, higher transplantation rates2, and stay on the modality longer2.

As part of this commitment to advancing new connected health technologies, FMCNA previously announced a major strategic investment in BioIntelliSense, which is developing a medical grade data services platform for continuous health monitoring, predictive analytics, and algorithmic clinical insights.

TheHub platform will be on display in the Fresenius Kidney Care booth at the American Society of Nephrology's Annual Meeting this November in Washington, D.C.

For more information, visit fmcna.com/thehub.

1Associations Between Use of a Patient Portal with Hospitalization Rates and Modality Failure in Peritoneal Dialysis Patients.

2 Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Longevity on Peritoneal Dialysis (PD): An Analysis Controlling for Confounding by PD Start Year.

About Fresenius Medical Care North America

Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA) is the premier healthcare company focused on providing the highest quality care to people with renal and other chronic conditions. Through its industry-leading network of dialysis facilities, outpatient cardiac and vascular labs and urgent care centers, Fresenius Medical Care North America provides coordinated healthcare services at pivotal care points for hundreds of thousands of chronically ill customers throughout the continent. As the world's largest fully integrated renal company, it offers specialty pharmacy and laboratory services, and manufactures and distributes the most comprehensive line of dialysis equipment, disposable products and renal pharmaceuticals. For more information, visit the FMCNA website at https://fmcna.com.

Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, regulatory reforms, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

