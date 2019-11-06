Fresenius Medical Care North America Presents New Insights for Kidney Care at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Annual Kidney Week

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA), the nation's leading provider of kidney care products and services, today announced the presentation or publication of 87 affiliated abstracts at the 2019 American Society of Nephrology's (ASN) Kidney Week in Washington D.C. from Nov. 7-10, 2019. The quality improvement and research efforts reflect work from every part of the company and include eight oral presentations.

The company's clinical experts will reveal multiple insights and methods to advance kidney care, including new data and research around acute kidney injury (AKI), home dialysis, artificial intelligence, a novel dialyzer, and new tools for vascular care.

"Our research continues to demonstrate our commitment to improving care for patients with kidney disease by identifying new insights and real solutions," said Dr. Robert Kossmann, Chief Medical Officer for FMCNA. "This year, we're particularly pleased to highlight new data that adds to the limited information on different patterns of renal recovery for patients with AKI that may help identify additional therapeutic interventions for these patients."

The annual symposium is the most influential gathering of kidney professionals in the world, drawing more than 13,000 physicians, scientists, and healthcare professionals from over 100 countries.

Highlights of key Fresenius Medical Care presentations at the 2019 ASN Kidney Week include:

Incidence and Clinical Outcomes of Outpatient Dialysis for AKI Among Medicare Beneficiaries. This analysis evaluates Medicare claims to assess the clinical outcomes of Medicare beneficiaries with AKI requiring outpatient dialysis in 2017. This oral presentation will be given by Eric D. Weinhandl PhD from 5:54 to 6:06 PM on Friday , Nov. 8, in Session Room 201 (FR-OR018).

This analysis evaluates Medicare claims to assess the clinical outcomes of Medicare beneficiaries with AKI requiring outpatient dialysis in 2017. This oral presentation will be given by Eric D. Weinhandl PhD from , Nov. 8, in Session Room 201 (FR-OR018). Predictors of Recovery of Kidney Function and Transition to ESKD in Patients on Outpatient Dialysis for AKI. This abstract assesses associations of patient characteristics and biochemistry at initiation of outpatient hemodialysis for AKI with competing risks of recovery of kidney function and transition to ESKD. This poster presentation will be exhibited from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Friday , Nov. 8, at the Exhibit Hall (FR-PO008).

This abstract assesses associations of patient characteristics and biochemistry at initiation of outpatient hemodialysis for AKI with competing risks of recovery of kidney function and transition to ESKD. This poster presentation will be exhibited from , Nov. 8, at the Exhibit Hall (FR-PO008). Clinical Study to Assess the Performance of a Novel Dialyzer with Endexo™ in ESRD Subjects . This abstract reports on a clinical trial to assess the performance and safety of a new dialyzer using novel fluorinated SMM additive (Endexo™) in ESRD subjects. This poster presentation will be exhibited from 10:00AM to 12:00 PM on Friday , Nov. 8 at the Exhibit Hall (FR-PO474).

. This abstract reports on a clinical trial to assess the performance and safety of a new dialyzer using novel fluorinated SMM additive (Endexo™) in ESRD subjects. This poster presentation will be exhibited from , Nov. 8 at the Exhibit Hall (FR-PO474). Assessment of Fistula Flow Using Smartphone Video Analysis. This presentation discusses how advanced mathematical analysis of smartphone videos may have the potential to assess AVF blood flow. This oral presentation will be given by Fansan Zhu from 5:06 to 5:18 PM on Thursday , Nov. 7, in Session Room 201 (TH-OR141).

This presentation discusses how advanced mathematical analysis of smartphone videos may have the potential to assess AVF blood flow. This oral presentation will be given by Fansan Zhu from , Nov. 7, in Session Room 201 (TH-OR141). Automatic Classification of Arteriovenous Fistula Aneurysms Using Artificial Intelligence. This presentation demonstrates how image recognition can be used to examine arteriovenous fistulas and diagnose aneurysm (AVFA) stages. This oral presentation will be given by Hanjie Zhang from 5:18 to 5:30 PM on Thursday , Nov. 7, in Session Room 201 (TH-OR142).

This presentation demonstrates how image recognition can be used to examine arteriovenous fistulas and diagnose aneurysm (AVFA) stages. This oral presentation will be given by from , Nov. 7, in Session Room 201 (TH-OR142). Serum Phosphorus and Pill Burden Decreases Among In-Center Hemodialysis (ICHD) Patients Switched to Sucroferric Oxyhydroxide for 12 Months. This retrospective database analysis looks at changes in patient pill burden and hyperphosphatemia when switching phosphate binders. The poster presentation will be exhibited from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Friday , Nov. 8, at the Exhibit Hall (FR-PO148)

This retrospective database analysis looks at changes in patient pill burden and hyperphosphatemia when switching phosphate binders. The poster presentation will be exhibited from , Nov. 8, at the Exhibit Hall (FR-PO148) Dialysis Recovery Time as a Predictor of Hospitalization Among Incident Hemodialysis Patients. This research assesses how dialysis recovery time could be looked at as an early indicator of treatment success and morbidity risk. This poster presentation will be exhibited from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Thursday , Nov. 7, at the Exhibit Hall (TH-PO270).

This research assesses how dialysis recovery time could be looked at as an early indicator of treatment success and morbidity risk. This poster presentation will be exhibited from , Nov. 7, at the Exhibit Hall (TH-PO270). Profiles of Dialysis Recovery Time in Incident Home and In-Center Hemodialysis. This research compares dialysis recovery time in patients who are treated by home hemodialysis (HHD) versus in-center hemodialysis (ICHD). This poster presentation will be exhibited from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Saturday , Nov. 9, at the Exhibit Hall (SA-PO1069).

This research compares dialysis recovery time in patients who are treated by home hemodialysis (HHD) versus in-center hemodialysis (ICHD). This poster presentation will be exhibited from , Nov. 9, at the Exhibit Hall (SA-PO1069). Profiles of Demographics, Nutrition, and Outcomes in Home and In-Center Hemodialysis. This presentation characterizes the demographics, nutritional status and outcomes among patients undergoing HHD and ICHD at a large dialysis organization. This poster presentation will be exhibited from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Saturday , Nov. 9, at the Exhibit Hall (SA-PO1075).

To learn more about the research presented at Kidney Week and advancements in dialysis care presented by FMCNA, please visit us at www.fmcna.com/asn2019.

About Fresenius Medical Care North America

Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA) is the premier healthcare company focused on providing the highest quality care to people with renal and other chronic conditions. Through its industry-leading network of dialysis facilities, outpatient cardiac and vascular labs and urgent care centers, Fresenius Medical Care North America provides coordinated healthcare services at pivotal care points for hundreds of thousands of chronically ill customers throughout the continent. As the world's largest fully integrated renal company, it offers specialty pharmacy and laboratory services, and manufactures and distributes the most comprehensive line of dialysis equipment, disposable products and renal pharmaceuticals. For more information, visit the FMCNA website at https://fmcna.com.

