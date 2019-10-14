Fresenius Medical Care North America Responds To Signing of AB 290 in California

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA), the nation's leading provider of kidney care products and services, released the following statement in response to the signing of AB 290 in California:

"Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA) is deeply saddened by Governor Newsom's decision to sign AB 290. This is flawed legislation that will drastically impact California's most vulnerable dialysis patients who rely on charitable premium assistance to support the affordability of their insurance coverage. We stand ready to support these patients and continue to provide superior dialysis care both in-center and at home.

"We hope that Assemblyman Wood and other proponents will work as hard as they did to pass this new law to ensure impacted patients can afford their increasing out-of-pocket costs and access to this life-sustaining care. This charitable support helps ensure vulnerable patients don't have to choose paying for their healthcare over housing and food. We are also concerned that this law will result in patients only being able to access their life-saving care at hospitals due to lack of insurance coverage, and we will support these patients' transitions to whatever extent possible. We offer our assistance to hospital systems and extend an open invitation to contract with them for trained dialysis staff, supply chain needs, and patient care transitions."

About Fresenius Medical Care North America

Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA) is the premier healthcare company focused on providing the highest quality care to people with renal and other chronic conditions. Through its industry-leading network of dialysis facilities, outpatient cardiac and vascular labs and urgent care centers, Fresenius Medical Care North America provides coordinated healthcare services at pivotal care points for hundreds of thousands of chronically ill customers throughout the continent. As the world's largest fully integrated renal company, it offers specialty pharmacy and laboratory services, and manufactures and distributes the most comprehensive line of dialysis equipment, disposable products and renal pharmaceuticals. For more information, visit the FMCNA website at https://fmcna.com.

