Fresenius Medical Care North America Returns as National Sponsor of National Kidney Foundation's Kidney Walk

WALTHAM, Mass., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA), the nation's leading provider of kidney care products and services, announced their national sponsorship of the 2021 National Kidney Foundation Kidney Walk, the nation's largest fundraiser to fight kidney disease.

This year's sponsorship will add to FMCNA's ongoing support totaling nearly $2 million since first becoming a participant in the event series. The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) Kidney Walk is a critical fundraising event that promotes awareness about kidney health and provides support for patients and families affected by kidney disease.

"Our ongoing support of the National Kidney Foundation and their annual Kidney Walk speaks to our mission of working to improve the lives of those living with kidney disease," said Bill Valle, Chief Executive Officer of FMCNA. "Over the years, our employees have continued to amaze us by volunteering in programs like the Kidney Walk, demonstrating their true passion to help our patients and support their communities, including those impacted by kidney disease."

As a National Sponsor of the National Kidney Foundation's Kidney Walk, FMCNA and its employees will join NKF walks across the nation to raise awareness and funds to support the organization's important mission. To help keep kidney patients and those who care for them safe during the ongoing pandemic, this year's Kidney Walk will be held in a virtual format called Kidney Walk LaceUp. Participants are invited to LaceUp their way by joining us from the comfort of their home, neighborhood, or local park by taking a walk, bike ride, or activity of their choice.

"Kidney patients have suffered disproportionately from COVID-19 and fulfilling our mission is more critical than ever before," said Kevin Longino, CEO of NKF and a kidney transplant patient. "We are grateful to FMCNA and their employees as funds they raise will allow us to continue providing patients and their families with the best educational resources, programs, and services both nationally and in local communities throughout the nation."

People with kidney disease and transplant recipients continue to face a heightened risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19. In addition, people hospitalized with COVID-19 are developing kidney failure and are becoming kidney patients. The pandemic has magnified longstanding health inequities that disproportionately impact people of color in under-resourced communities—those who are also at the greatest risk of developing kidney disease. NKF's mission and opportunities like the Kidney Walk aimed at raising awareness and critical fundraising dollars, have never been more important for families facing kidney disease.

The Kidney Walk is the nation's largest fundraising event to fight kidney disease. Held in more than 70 communities, thousands of walkers join NKF annually to raise over $10 million to help kidney patients and their families each year. More than 84 cents of every dollar donated directly supports NKF programs and services.

About Fresenius Medical Care North America

Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA) is the premier healthcare company focused on providing the highest quality care to people with renal and other chronic conditions. Through its industry-leading network of dialysis facilities and outpatient cardiac and vascular labs, Fresenius Medical Care North America provides coordinated healthcare services at pivotal care points for hundreds of thousands of chronically ill customers throughout the continent. As the world's largest fully integrated renal company, it offers specialty pharmacy and laboratory services, and manufactures and distributes the most comprehensive line of dialysis equipment, disposable products, and renal pharmaceuticals. For more information, visit the FMCNA website at https://fmcna.com/.

About Kidney Disease

In the United States, 37 million adults are estimated to have chronic kidney disease—and approximately 90 percent don't know they have it. 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. are at risk for chronic kidney disease. Risk factors for kidney disease include: diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, and family history. People of Black or African American, Hispanic or Latino, American Indian or Alaska Native, Asian American, or Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander descent are at increased risk for developing the disease. Blacks or African Americans are almost 4 times more likely than White Americans to have kidney failure. Hispanics are 1.3 times more likely than non-Hispanics to have kidney failure.

The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) is the largest, most comprehensive and longstanding organization dedicated to the awareness, prevention and treatment of kidney disease. For more information about NKF visit www.kidney.org.

Media Contact:

Fresenius Medical Care North America

Brad Puffer

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

(781) 699-3331

SOURCE Fresenius Medical Care Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

https://fmcna.com/

