Fresenius Medical Care North America's Products Division Earns J.D. Power Certification for Customer Service

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Medical Care North America's (FMCNA) Renal Therapies Group, the nation's leading provider of kidney care products, announced today that its customer support team has been named a J.D. Power Certified Customer Service Program recipient for 2020. This certification is the first of its kind for a dialysis company and recognizes an "outstanding customer service experience."

"This incredible recognition reflects the determination and commitment of our team to always be there for our customers who depend on our life-sustaining products," said Mark Costanzo, President of FMCNA's Renal Therapies Group. "It is especially rewarding to earn this certification after our customer service team delivered such essential service to providers on the frontlines of the pandemic."

The Renal Therapies Group Customer Service team assists home patients and dialysis facilities throughout the United States in ordering dialysis supplies. The team focuses on providing an effortless experience for patients and healthcare providers through active listening, positive language, and forward resolution. The professional and courteous staff strive to exceed the needs of each customer on every call, providing a strong commitment to teamwork and quality that results in efficient service and satisfied customers.

"We are working hard to create a best-in-class customer support team that helps fulfill our mission to improve the lives of every patient, every day," said Veronica Stephens, Vice President of Customer and Technical Services at FMCNA's Renal Therapies Group. "After a lengthy and detailed review process, including input directly from our customers, we are proud to receive certification from this trusted program."

The J.D. Power Certified Customer Service Program recognition is based on successfully completing an evaluation and exceeding a customer satisfaction benchmark through a survey of recent servicing interactions. For more information, visit www.jdpower.com/ccc.

To learn more about FMCNA's range of products for treating acute and chronic disease, visit https://fmcna.com/products/.

About Fresenius Medical Care North America

Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA) is the premier healthcare company focused on providing the highest quality care to people with renal and other chronic conditions. Through its industry-leading network of dialysis facilities and outpatient cardiac and vascular labs, Fresenius Medical Care North America provides coordinated healthcare services at pivotal care points for hundreds of thousands of chronically ill customers throughout the continent. As the world's largest fully integrated renal company, it offers specialty pharmacy and laboratory services, and manufactures and distributes the most comprehensive line of dialysis equipment, disposable products, and renal pharmaceuticals. For more information, visit the FMCNA website at https://fmcna.com/.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power is headquartered in Troy, Mich., and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company's business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, regulatory reforms, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

Media Contact:

Fresenius Medical Care North America

Brad Puffer

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

(781) 699-3331

SOURCE Fresenius Medical Care Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

https://fmcna.com/

