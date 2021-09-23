Fresenius Medical Care publishes 2021 Global Annual Medical Report: Embracing the Complexity of Global Healthcare

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Medical Care, the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases, announced publication of its 2021 Global Annual Medical Report. Titled "Embracing the Complexity of Global Healthcare," the report focuses on addressing healthcare complexities by driving meaningful advances in kidney disease care.

"The volume of thought leadership, ideas and expertise in the report demonstrates our company's continued leadership in kidney care, our innovation through lifelong learning and our commitment to our patient-centered mission," said Franklin W. Maddux, MD, Global Chief Medical Officer of Fresenius Medical Care.

The 2021 Global Annual Medical Report comprises 25 chapters by more than 40 authors from across the company. Six different sections each focus on a core theme of Fresenius Medical Care's Clinical & Quality Agenda. An additional COVID-19 section is dedicated to the company's ongoing efforts to address the pandemic.

The core themes are:

Cardiovascular Health

Precision Medicine

Communication and Medical Education

Global Research

Patient-Centered Care

Innovation and Transformation

The 2021 Global Annual Medical Report is published by the Global Medical Office of Fresenius Medical Care. The full report is now available online at: https://fmcna.com/insights/amr/

Fresenius Medical Care is the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which around 3.7 million patients worldwide regularly undergo dialysis treatment. Through its network of more than 4,100 dialysis clinics, Fresenius Medical Care provides dialysis treatments for approximately 346,000 patients around the globe. Fresenius Medical Care is also the leading provider of dialysis products such as dialysis machines or dialyzers. Along with its core business, the Renal Care Continuum, the company focuses on expanding in complementary areas and in the field of critical care. Fresenius Medical Care is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FME) and on the New York Stock Exchange (FMS).

For more information visit the Company's website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com.

