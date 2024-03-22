Fresenius Medical Care delivers on commitments during a year of fundamental transformation

Progress towards sustainability goals in key areas: patient satisfaction, diversity in management, climate target roadmap

BAD HOMBURG, Germany, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Medical Care (FME), the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases, today published its joint 2023 Annual Report and Non-financial Group Report, available digitally on the corporate website. Titled "Shaping the Future of Kidney Care," the report provides detailed information about Fresenius Medical Care's economic, social and environmental performance in 2023.

Fresenius Medical Care publishes 2023 joint Annual Report and Sustainability Report: Shaping the Future of Kidney Care

Helen Giza, CEO and Chair of the Management Board of Fresenius Medical Care AG, said: "The year 2023 was a transformative one for Fresenius Medical Care, as we set out to achieve important structural, operational, and cultural changes. I am proud to say that we successfully executed on our commitment of fundamental transformation and made significant progress against our financial and sustainability targets in our strategic plan."

The 2023 Annual Report summarizes Fresenius Medical Care's steps to successfully deliver on the transformation and contains Fresenius Medical Care's Non-financial Group Report, providing a comprehensive overview of its progress of sustainability activities and achievements in three strategic focus areas:

Enhancing quality care and access to health care: In about 4,000 dialysis clinics in around 50 countries worldwide, Fresenius Medical Care provided care for over 332,000 patients in 2023. Underlining the company's commitment and focus on providing high-quality care and enhancing access to health care, the patients' overall satisfaction with its services measured by the patient Net Promoter Score of 72 was at a slightly higher level than in previous years (2022: Score of 71).

Building the best team to serve patients: In 2023, fostering diversity and engagement was a key focus to building the best team to serve patients worldwide. Fresenius Medical Care increased the share of women in the top two management levels below the Management Board to 34% (2022: 30%). In a step to strengthen its commitment to diversity, the company also became a signatory with the United Nations Women's Empowerment Principles, the German Charter for Diversity, and the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion.

Reducing its environmental footprint: Fresenius Medical Care also made progress in line with its climate target roadmap and expanded its environmental reporting as the company works towards reducing its environmental footprint. The company's reported Scope 1 and 2 emissions decreased by 16% from a 2020 baseline. Notably, Fresenius Medical Care's recent submission of the commitment letter to the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) highlights its goal to achieve climate neutrality in operations by 2040, which is in line with the Paris Agreement.

The Annual Report will be published digitally in accordance with Fresenius Medical Care's dedication to environmental sustainability. It is available for download as pdf-file on the company's website: Annual reports | Fresenius Medical Care.

About Fresenius Medical Care:

Fresenius Medical Care is the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which around 4.1 million patients worldwide regularly undergo dialysis treatment. Through its network of 4,000 dialysis clinics, Fresenius Medical Care provides dialysis treatments for approximately 332,000 patients around the globe and is the leading provider of dialysis products such as dialysis machines and dialyzers. Fresenius Medical Care is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FME) and on the New York Stock Exchange (FMS).

For more information visit the Company's website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com.

