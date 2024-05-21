Fresenius Medical Care showcases leadership and innovation in kidney care disease at 61st European Renal Association (ERA) Congress 2024

Enhancing kidney care through innovative approaches by data-driven insights and real-world evidence

Company-wide experts highlight robust anonymized dialysis database

CONVINCE study and the remarkable decrease of 23% in mortality rates for patients treated with high-volume hemodiafiltration will be presented

BAD HOMBURG, Germany, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Medical Care (FME), the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases, today announced the presentation of nearly 40 company-affiliated research abstracts at the 61st European Renal Association (ERA) Congress, taking place May 23-26, 2024, in Stockholm, Sweden and virtually.

"Our mission to improve the lives of people living with kidney disease requires working continually to enhance the standard of kidney disease care, and research plays an important role in that advancement," said Dr. Frank Maddux, Global Chief Medical Officer and Member of the Management Board for Fresenius Medical Care. "We're proud to share some of our company's latest research, delving into critical areas such as hemodiafiltration and hemodialysis therapies, using machine learning and artificial intelligence to drive insights, and advances in kidney care worldwide."

A link to all Fresenius Medical Care-affiliated presentations can be found here: 61st ERA Congress | Fresenius Medical Care. Highlights of this year's posters for the congress include:

