Fresenius Medical Care takes next important step towards goal to reduce CO2 emissions in its operations

BAD HOMBURG, Germany, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Medical Care (FME), the world's leading provider of products and services for people with kidney disease, has signed five virtual power purchase agreements (vPPAs) with wind and solar energy project developers in Germany and the U.S. The projects are expected to feed around 580 gigawatt hours of renewable energy into the grid, which equals up to 46 percent of FME's most recently reported global consumption. The company is thus taking an important step towards its goal of reducing emissions in its own operations (Scope 1 and 2) by 50 percent by 2030.

"The commitment to sustainability is firmly anchored in our corporate mission with the objective to become carbon neutral in our operations by 2040," says Helen Giza, CEO of Fresenius Medical Care AG. "The successful execution of the agreements is an important milestone and brings us closer to this goal."

Wind and solar power are generated from five energy projects as part of the vPPAs. The wind and solar parks are scheduled to go into operation in 2024 and 2025, and the contracts with FME have terms of 10 to 15 years.

Fresenius Medical Care has continuously expanded its global sustainability activities in recent years. The focus is on three strategic focus areas:

enhancing quality of care and access to healthcare,

building the best team to serve patients and

reducing the company's environmental footprint.

In January 2024, FME also submitted the commitment letter for the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi), further aligning its climate targets with the SBTi standards. At this year's Annual General Meeting, the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions was also anchored as a performance target for the long-term variable remuneration of the Management Board in the new 2024+ remuneration system.

About Fresenius Medical Care:

Fresenius Medical Care is the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which around 4.1 million patients worldwide regularly undergo dialysis treatment. Through its network of 3,862 dialysis clinics, Fresenius Medical Care provides dialysis treatments for approx. 325,000 patients around the globe. Fresenius Medical Care is also the leading provider of dialysis products such as dialysis machines or dialyzers. Fresenius Medical Care is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FME) and on the New York Stock Exchange (FMS).

For more information visit the Company's website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com .

Disclaimer:

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, legal changes, regulatory approvals, impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic results of clinical studies, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in Fresenius Medical Care's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Fresenius Medical Care does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

