Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA to present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference on 13 November 2019

BAD HOMBURG, Germany, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Frankfurt stock exchange : FRE, US ADR program : FSNUY) based in Bad Homburg, Germany, and focused on global healthcare products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient medical care, today announced that Markus Georgi, Senior Vice President Investor Relations, will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on November 13. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.

DATE: November 13, 2019

TIME: CET 3pm - 3.30pm/ET 9:00 – 9:30 AM ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/Nov19dbVIC-PR

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the organization's "virtual trade booth." If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius is a global health care group providing products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient medical care. In addition, Fresenius focuses on hospital operations. We also manage projects and provide services for hospitals and other health care facilities. More than 292,000 employees have dedicated themselves to the service of health in over 100 countries worldwide.

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

