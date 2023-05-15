Fresh Baked Products Market size to grow by USD 92.47 billion from 2022 to 2027, ANDRE BOUDIN BAKERIES INC. and Atlanta Bread Co. International Inc. emerge as key contributors to market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fresh-baked products market size is set to grow by USD 92.47 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.4%, according to Technavio's latest market research report. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Read Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fresh Baked Products Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Fresh Baked Products Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The fresh baked products market is segmented by:

Product

Breads And Rolls



Cookies/ Cakes/ Pastries



Morning Baked Goods

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the breads and rolls segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. This segment of the market mainly includes products such as whole grain bread, sourdough, rye bread, flatbread, focaccia bread, multigrain bread, white bread, hot dog bread, sub bread, etc. The rising demand for gluten-free bread and rolls is a major growth driver for this segment. Moreover, consumers increasingly choose bread made from gluten-free ingredients and as a result, large suppliers offer a wide variety of gluten-free bread products. Hence, such growing demand drives the segment growth during the forecast period.

The report comprises of various segments as well as analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market, request a sample report!

Fresh Baked Products Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Some of the major vendors of the fresh baked products market include ANDRE BOUDIN BAKERIES INC., Atlanta Bread Co. International Inc., BAB Inc., BreadTalk Group Pte Ltd., Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, Einstein Noah Restaurant Group Inc., Finsbury Food Group Plc, Fresh Baked Goodness, Greggs Plc, Inspire Brands Inc., LE DUFF Group, Krispy Kreme Inc., MONBAKE GRUPO EMPRESARIAL S.A.U., Mondelez International Inc., Panera Bread Co., Rich Products Corp., The European Bakery, The Wendys Co., Trenker Johann KG, and VIVESCIA. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the fresh-baked products market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Offerings

ANDRE BOUDIN BAKERIES INC. - The company offers freshly baked products such as 1 lb. Sourdough Round Loaf, and 1 lb. Sourdough Long Loaf.

The company offers freshly baked products such as 1 lb. Sourdough Round Loaf, and 1 lb. Sourdough Long Loaf. Atlanta Bread Co. International Inc. - The company offers fresh baked products such as Asiago Focaccia, Sourdough, and Asiago.

The company offers fresh baked products such as Asiago Focaccia, Sourdough, and Asiago. BAB Inc. - The company offers freshly baked products such as bagels and cream cheese.

Fresh Baked Products Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The strong distribution network between bakery product manufacturers and customers significantly drives the fresh-baked products market growth.

Manufacturers and customers in the market emphasize strengthening their distribution networks to meet the rapidly growing demand for such products globally. Building customer partnerships is a major business requirement for fresh baked goods manufacturers.

Supermarket chains and hypermarkets, catering chains, corporate customers, small convenience stores, and retailers are the primary buyers of the goods.

The rising consumer demand for baked goods leads many major retailers to stock these products.

Hence, such growing demand drives the market growth of fresh-baked products during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Significant Trends

Increasing the online presence of bakery product vendors is an emerging trend influencing the fresh baked products market growth.

The prevalence of smartphones coupled with the spread of the internet-fueled online sales of baked goods.

The grocery delivery platforms offer consumers the opportunity to choose from a wide range of brands before purchasing baked goods at their convenience. For instance, Panera Brot uses a digital platform to deliver an omnichannel experience to its customers.

Market vendors are eager to offer baked goods through online platforms as it allows easier market access and reduces overhead by reducing retail space and labor requirements.

Selling products online also gives vendors the opportunity to expand their market share to areas that are physically unreachable.

Hence, increasing the online presence of bakery vendors will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

The volatility of raw material prices is a challenge impeding the fresh-baked products market growth.

Major raw materials used in the market include wheat flour, cocoa, dairy products, palm, and other vegetable oils, sugar, and other sweeteners, flavors, and nuts, and the prices of these commodities are volatile and may fluctuate.

This is due to conditions such as competition for resources, tariffs, and other trade barriers, adverse weather, potential long-term impacts of climate change on agricultural productivity, plant diseases or pests, water risks, and many more.

Moreover, bakeries purchase and use large amounts of packaging materials for their bakery products.

Hence, volatility in raw material prices will be a major challenge hindering the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Fresh Baked Products Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist fresh-baked products market growth during the forecast period

Estimation of the fresh baked products market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the fresh-baked products market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fresh-baked products market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

According to Technavio's analyst, the packaged bakery products market size is expected to be valued at USD 163.9 billion by 2026 with a progressing CAGR of 6.75%. This packaged bakery products market research report extensively covers key market segmentations - Product (bread, cakes and pastries, cookies, crackers and pretzels, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The increased snacking and indulgence consumption is notably driving the packaged bakery products market growth.

The global bakery premixes market size is projected to increase by USD 104.18 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2022 and 2027. In 2017 the size of the market was valued at USD 275.35 million. This bakery premixes market report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (bread products and bakery products), Type (complete mix, dough-base mix, and dough concentrates), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). An increase in demand for gluten-free baked food items is a major trend in the bakery premixes market.

Fresh Baked Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.4% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 92.47 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.3 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ANDRE BOUDIN BAKERIES INC., Atlanta Bread Co. International Inc., BAB Inc., BreadTalk Group Pte Ltd., Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, Einstein Noah Restaurant Group Inc., Finsbury Food Group Plc, Fresh Baked Goodness, Greggs Plc, Inspire Brands Inc., LE DUFF Group, Krispy Kreme Inc., MONBAKE GRUPO EMPRESARIAL S.A.U., Mondelez International Inc., Panera Bread Co., Rich Products Corp., The European Bakery, The Wendys Co., Trenker Johann KG, and VIVESCIA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Fresh Baked Products Market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global Fresh Baked Products Market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Breads and rolls - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Breads and rolls - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Breads and rolls - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Breads and rolls - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Breads and rolls - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Cookies/ cakes/ pastries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Cookies/ cakes/ pastries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Cookies/ cakes/ pastries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Cookies/ cakes/ pastries - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Cookies/ cakes/ pastries - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Morning baked goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Morning baked goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Morning baked goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Morning baked goods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Morning baked goods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 105: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ANDRE BOUDIN BAKERIES INC.

Exhibit 115: ANDRE BOUDIN BAKERIES INC. - Overview



Exhibit 116: ANDRE BOUDIN BAKERIES INC. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: ANDRE BOUDIN BAKERIES INC. - Key offerings

12.4 Atlanta Bread Co. International Inc.

Exhibit 118: Atlanta Bread Co. International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Atlanta Bread Co. International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Atlanta Bread Co. International Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 BAB Inc.

Exhibit 121: BAB Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: BAB Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: BAB Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 BreadTalk Group Pte Ltd.

Exhibit 124: BreadTalk Group Pte Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: BreadTalk Group Pte Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: BreadTalk Group Pte Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV

Exhibit 127: Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV - Overview



Exhibit 128: Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV - Key news



Exhibit 130: Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV - Segment focus

12.8 Einstein Noah Restaurant Group Inc.

Exhibit 132: Einstein Noah Restaurant Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Einstein Noah Restaurant Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Einstein Noah Restaurant Group Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Greggs Plc

Exhibit 135: Greggs Plc - Overview



Exhibit 136: Greggs Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Greggs Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Greggs Plc - Segment focus

12.10 LE DUFF Group

Exhibit 139: LE DUFF Group - Overview



Exhibit 140: LE DUFF Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: LE DUFF Group - Key offerings

12.11 Krispy Kreme Inc.

Exhibit 142: Krispy Kreme Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Krispy Kreme Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Krispy Kreme Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Krispy Kreme Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 MONBAKE GRUPO EMPRESARIAL S.A.U.

Exhibit 146: MONBAKE GRUPO EMPRESARIAL S.A.U. - Overview



Exhibit 147: MONBAKE GRUPO EMPRESARIAL S.A.U. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: MONBAKE GRUPO EMPRESARIAL S.A.U. - Key offerings

12.13 Mondelez International Inc.

Exhibit 149: Mondelez International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Mondelez International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Mondelez International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 152: Mondelez International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Mondelez International Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 Panera Bread Co.

Exhibit 154: Panera Bread Co. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Panera Bread Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Panera Bread Co. - Key offerings

12.15 Rich Products Corp.

Exhibit 157: Rich Products Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Rich Products Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Rich Products Corp. - Key offerings

12.16 The Wendys Co.

Exhibit 160: The Wendys Co. - Overview



Exhibit 161: The Wendys Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: The Wendys Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: The Wendys Co. - Segment focus

12.17 VIVESCIA

Exhibit 164: VIVESCIA - Overview



Exhibit 165: VIVESCIA - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: VIVESCIA - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 167: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 168: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 169: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 170: Research methodology



Exhibit 171: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 172: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 173: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio