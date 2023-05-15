Fresh Baked Products Market size to grow by USD 92.47 billion from 2022 to 2027, ANDRE BOUDIN BAKERIES INC. and Atlanta Bread Co. International Inc. emerge as key contributors to market growth - Technavio

May 15, 2023, 11:45 ET
The report also covers the following areas:
- Fresh Baked Products Market size
- Fresh Baked Products Market trends
- Fresh Baked Products Market industry analysis
Fresh Baked Products Market 2023-2027: Segmentation
The fresh baked products market is segmented by:
- Product
- Breads And Rolls
- Cookies/ Cakes/ Pastries
- Morning Baked Goods
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
The market share growth by the breads and rolls segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. This segment of the market mainly includes products such as whole grain bread, sourdough, rye bread, flatbread, focaccia bread, multigrain bread, white bread, hot dog bread, sub bread, etc. The rising demand for gluten-free bread and rolls is a major growth driver for this segment. Moreover, consumers increasingly choose bread made from gluten-free ingredients and as a result, large suppliers offer a wide variety of gluten-free bread products. Hence, such growing demand drives the segment growth during the forecast period.
Fresh Baked Products Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Some of the major vendors of the fresh baked products market include ANDRE BOUDIN BAKERIES INC., Atlanta Bread Co. International Inc., BAB Inc., BreadTalk Group Pte Ltd., Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, Einstein Noah Restaurant Group Inc., Finsbury Food Group Plc, Fresh Baked Goodness, Greggs Plc, Inspire Brands Inc., LE DUFF Group, Krispy Kreme Inc., MONBAKE GRUPO EMPRESARIAL S.A.U., Mondelez International Inc., Panera Bread Co., Rich Products Corp., The European Bakery, The Wendys Co., Trenker Johann KG, and VIVESCIA. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the fresh-baked products market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Vendor Offerings
- ANDRE BOUDIN BAKERIES INC. - The company offers freshly baked products such as 1 lb. Sourdough Round Loaf, and 1 lb. Sourdough Long Loaf.
- Atlanta Bread Co. International Inc. - The company offers fresh baked products such as Asiago Focaccia, Sourdough, and Asiago.
- BAB Inc. - The company offers freshly baked products such as bagels and cream cheese.
Fresh Baked Products Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics
Key Drivers
- The strong distribution network between bakery product manufacturers and customers significantly drives the fresh-baked products market growth.
- Manufacturers and customers in the market emphasize strengthening their distribution networks to meet the rapidly growing demand for such products globally. Building customer partnerships is a major business requirement for fresh baked goods manufacturers.
- Supermarket chains and hypermarkets, catering chains, corporate customers, small convenience stores, and retailers are the primary buyers of the goods.
- The rising consumer demand for baked goods leads many major retailers to stock these products.
- Hence, such growing demand drives the market growth of fresh-baked products during the forecast period.
What's New? -
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
Significant Trends
- Increasing the online presence of bakery product vendors is an emerging trend influencing the fresh baked products market growth.
- The prevalence of smartphones coupled with the spread of the internet-fueled online sales of baked goods.
- The grocery delivery platforms offer consumers the opportunity to choose from a wide range of brands before purchasing baked goods at their convenience. For instance, Panera Brot uses a digital platform to deliver an omnichannel experience to its customers.
- Market vendors are eager to offer baked goods through online platforms as it allows easier market access and reduces overhead by reducing retail space and labor requirements.
- Selling products online also gives vendors the opportunity to expand their market share to areas that are physically unreachable.
- Hence, increasing the online presence of bakery vendors will boost the market growth during the forecast period.
Major Challenges
- The volatility of raw material prices is a challenge impeding the fresh-baked products market growth.
- Major raw materials used in the market include wheat flour, cocoa, dairy products, palm, and other vegetable oils, sugar, and other sweeteners, flavors, and nuts, and the prices of these commodities are volatile and may fluctuate.
- This is due to conditions such as competition for resources, tariffs, and other trade barriers, adverse weather, potential long-term impacts of climate change on agricultural productivity, plant diseases or pests, water risks, and many more.
- Moreover, bakeries purchase and use large amounts of packaging materials for their bakery products.
- Hence, volatility in raw material prices will be a major challenge hindering the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Fresh Baked Products Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist fresh-baked products market growth during the forecast period
- Estimation of the fresh baked products market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the fresh-baked products market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fresh-baked products market vendors
|
Fresh Baked Products Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.4%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 92.47 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
5.3
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 34%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, India, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
ANDRE BOUDIN BAKERIES INC., Atlanta Bread Co. International Inc., BAB Inc., BreadTalk Group Pte Ltd., Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, Einstein Noah Restaurant Group Inc., Finsbury Food Group Plc, Fresh Baked Goodness, Greggs Plc, Inspire Brands Inc., LE DUFF Group, Krispy Kreme Inc., MONBAKE GRUPO EMPRESARIAL S.A.U., Mondelez International Inc., Panera Bread Co., Rich Products Corp., The European Bakery, The Wendys Co., Trenker Johann KG, and VIVESCIA
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Share this article