Fresh Baked Products Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2027 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The fresh baked products market is to grow by USD 92.47 billion from 2023 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 6.4% with a year-over-year (YOY) growth rate of 5.3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fresh Baked Products Market 2023-2027

The strong distribution network between bakery product manufacturers and customers is notably driving the growth. To meet the surging global demand for fresh baked goods, manufacturers are prioritizing the enhancement of distribution networks. Strong partnerships with various buyers, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, catering chains, and small convenience stores, are crucial. The establishment of robust distribution channels ensures widespread availability of bakery products, especially in emerging countries, addressing the growing consumer appetite.

Increasing the online presence of bakery product players is a major trend influencing the growth. The volatility of raw material prices is a significant challenge restricting growth.

Fresh Baked Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.4% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 92.47 billion

The fresh baked products market analysis includes product (breads and rolls, cookies/ cakes/ pastries, and morning baked goods), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

The growth of the breads and rolls segment will be significant during the forecast period. The bread and rolls segment encompasses a range of products, including whole grain, sourdough, rye, flatbread, focaccia, multigrain, white, hot dog, and sub bread. A significant growth factor is the increasing preference for gluten-free options. Consumer demand for gluten-free bread is rising, prompting major suppliers to expand their offerings to include such products in response to trends.

The fresh baked products market covers the following areas:

ANDRE BOUDIN BAKERIES INC - The company offers different types of freshly baked products such as Sourdough Round Loaf and Sourdough Long Loaf.

Major Applications of Fresh Baked Products

Freshly baked products encompass a wide range of goods, including pastries, bread, cakes, cookies, muffins, bagels, croissants, donuts, pies, rolls, cupcakes, scones, tarts, Danish, buns, pretzels, brownies, artisan baked products, gluten-free baked goods, organic baked goods, specialty breads, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, fresh baked snacks, confectioneries, gourmet baked products, custom cakes, biscuits, and pastry fillings. These products offer various benefits such as freshness, flavor, and customization, making them suitable for a range of applications in the food industry.

