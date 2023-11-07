Fresh Cherries Market size to grow by USD 23.76 billion from 2022 to 2027 | APAC is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fresh cherries market size is estimated to grow by USD 23,764.23 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.32% during the forecast period. Also, the growth momentum will be progressing. By geography, the global fresh cherries market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global fresh cherries market. APAC is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. The APAC region holds a notable position within the global fresh cherries market, with countries in this area serving as pivotal producers, importers, and consumers of these fruits. The region's significance is underscored by its key role in the market. The demand for cherries has been steadily rising in recent times within this region due to factors like increasing health consciousness, evolving dietary preferences, and a growing attraction towards exotic fruits. China stands out as one of the primary cherry producers in the APAC region. As the world's largest cherry producer and exporter, China contributes to more than 90% of the global market share, a factor projected to drive the growth of the regional fresh cherries market during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Global Fresh Cherries Market 2023-2027

Fresh Cherries Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (Conventional and Organic), distribution channel (Offline and Online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the conventional segment will be significant during the forecast period. The conventional segment pertains to cherries cultivated through traditional agricultural practices, which entail the utilization of synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, and other agrochemical inputs. These cherries are cultivated without conforming to the principles and regulations of organic farming. Pesticides are employed to safeguard the cherries from pests and diseases, ensuring optimal yield and minimizing harvest losses. These cherries are generally more easily accessible and cost-effective when juxtaposed with their organic counterparts. They find favour among consumers who prioritize aspects such as flavour, availability, and affordability. Hence, these factors are anticipated to propel the expansion of the conventional segment within the fresh cherries market during the forecast period.

Fresh Cherries Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth- The health benefits of fresh cherries are notably driving the market growth.

Leading trends influencing the market - The growing popularity of urban farming is an emerging market trend. The surge in popularity of urban farming in countries like the US, the UK, South Korea, and others is poised to elevate the global demand for fresh cherries in the projected timeframe. Urban agricultural practices, driven by the constraints of vertical farming due to limited arable land, are on the rise. Urban farming concentrates on communal spaces, such as school farms and repurposed parking lots, for cultivation purposes. Given the increasing need for personal consumption of fruits and vegetables, including fresh cherries, rooftop farming is predominantly embraced by apartment-dwelling families. The substantial expenses associated with transporting and refrigerating fresh cherries upon production are notable. Urban farming could potentially mitigate these costs while also boosting productivity. In essence, urban farming is likely to encourage greater consumer involvement and contribute to the expansion of the fresh cherries market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth- Stringent food safety regulations are the key challenge hindering market growth.

What are the key data covered in this Fresh Cherries Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the fresh cherries market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the fresh cherries market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the fresh cherries market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of fresh cherries market vendors

