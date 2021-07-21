Fresh Cravings® Giveback Campaign Salsabrate™ The Good Hits $100,000 Donation Milestone for Local Nonprofits

This campaign further solidifies the company's dedication to spreading kindness and uplifting others, whether it be over a healthy snack with loved ones, or in local communities in need. To further amplify positivity and inspire nominations, Fresh Cravings partnered with Upworthy —a platform dedicated to sharing the best of humanity.

The selected nonprofits support an array of causes, including:

The Brave House – Brave house is a New York City based nonprofit that provides legal support, holistic services, community, and mentorships to young immigrant women and gender-expansive youth.

First Tech Fund works to bridge the digital divide by providing support for students without access to technology to prevent them from falling further behind, as schools moved towards online learning. The HAPPY Organization – The HAPPY organization provides a unique interactive peer learning experience for 2nd to 5th graders with a focus on nurturing physical health, mental health, and soul development.

– -based Helping Hands for the Navajo Nation provides supplies and support to the remote communities of the Navajo Nation through the COVID-19 pandemic. Khloe Kares – In partnership with Ralphs supermarkets and Empire brokerage, Fresh Cravings presented Khloe Thompson , 14, with $9,000 to help support her organization's mission in serving those experiencing homelessness in the Los Angeles area.

Lucille's 1913 is a conscious community collective that gives back to vulnerable communities by delivering fresh, dignified meals to those in need, daily. My Ascension – My Ascension is a documentary working to spread awareness about teen suicide and provide hope and strength to those struggling with depression.

– My Ascension is a documentary working to spread awareness about teen suicide and provide hope and strength to those struggling with depression. Project I AM – Project I AM unites volunteers nationwide to build and distribute Blessing Bags filled with basic supplies like toothbrushes, hand sanitizer, socks, and more.

"It's been an honor to put a spotlight on the incredible causes in the communities we serve," said Jay Whitney, FoodStory Brands chief marketing officer. "There is such a need for support and positivity, and there are so many grassroots efforts making a positive impact every day. We are so inspired by what's already been accomplished with this $100,000 milestone and look forward to seeing what more we can enable these community heroes to do."

"We at GOOD & Upworthy spend every day working with brands elevating purpose as a NorthStar for business strategy and authentic marketing campaigns," said Kevin Thompson, General Manager at GOOD & Upworthy. "Fresh Cravings is doing amazing work, contributing not just significant funding, but a week-in week-out commitment to celebrating inspiring work that makes the world a better place. Fresh Cravings isn't just doing a single moment, single commitment. This is sustained, impactful work that really makes a difference."

Through the end of the year, the program plans to honor dozens more nonprofits. To learn about the Salsabrate™ The Good campaign, honored organizations, and how to nominate, visit https://www.freshcravings.com/salsabrate/

