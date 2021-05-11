Fresh Cravings® Launches Salsabrate™ The Good – A Giveback Campaign Donating $250,000 to Grassroots Nonprofits Across the U.S.

Fresh Cravings has already granted $50,000 to the first ten organizations with wide-ranging philanthropic missions, from food insecurity to literacy, suicide prevention to environmentalism, and more. So far, the brand has highlighted ten nonprofits nationwide, spanning from California to New York. For a nonprofit to be considered, nominations are accepted via the Fresh Cravings website at Fresh Cravings.com/Salsabrate . The submission process is open to all, and nonprofits that fit the criteria will be officially notified via email or call.

"As a small family-owned business, kindness and community are at our core. This is why we reallocated a large portion of our marketing budget, $250,000, and put it toward a more meaningful platform. Ultimately, we want to celebrate the best of who we are as humans," said Jay Whitney, FoodStory Brands chief marketing officer. "Throughout this difficult pandemic, these nonprofits' visionaries—many of them under 25 years old—didn't skip a beat with supporting their communities. Salsabrate The Good is about sharing meaningful stories to spread positivity and give back to those who do so much for others. We are blown away by the incredibly innovative and selfless thinking these leaders perform, daily, in their quest to perpetuate GOOD. Partnering with a well-respected platform like Upworthy, which has established itself as a central location for feel-good and meaningful content, will only help to amplify the important work these organizations are accomplishing."

"The nonprofits highlighted in the Salsabrate The Good campaign are perfect examples of what 'the best of humanity' looks like in action. We're honored to use our platform to showcase amazing people on the ground actively making our world better," said Upworthy Vice President Lucia Knell.

In addition to donating $5,000 to each organization, Fresh Cravings will highlight each organization's cause and their leaders across its national social media channels for 50 straight weeks. The brand plans to spread these positive messages through thoughtful videos that capture each nonprofit's unique mission. Upworthy will parallel the campaign by promoting a selection of participating nonprofits on its robust social media platforms.

Examples of 'Salsabrated' nonprofits already part of the campaign include:

Chicago -based teen Jahkil Jackson who received one of the first $5,000 donations for his efforts in distributing "blessing bags" to the homeless through his nonprofit Project I AM

-based teen Jahkil Jackson who received one of the first donations for his efforts in distributing "blessing bags" to the homeless through his nonprofit Project I AM Helping Hands for the Navajo Nation, located in Greater-Phoenix , delivers food and other much needed essential items to approximately 75,000 Navajos—a community hit particularly hard by the pandemic

, delivers food and other much needed essential items to approximately 75,000 Navajos—a community hit particularly hard by the pandemic Funding for Baton Rouge's My Ascension will support activist Emma Benoit in releasing her powerful documentary to spread hope and prevent suicide

in releasing her powerful documentary to spread hope and prevent suicide The HAPPY Organization, founded by teen activist Haile Thomas and based in New York's Hudson Valley , which empowers other youth through holistic, fun, and engaging education

and based in , which empowers other youth through holistic, fun, and engaging education FoodFinder, an innovative app developed by a young man while studying at University of Michigan , that connects those with hunger insecurity to local food pantries nationwide

, that connects those with hunger insecurity to local food pantries nationwide Houston's Lucille's 1913 Community Kitchen, a chef-led collective that has fed thousands of Texans amid the pandemic and recent storms

Lucille's 1913 Community Kitchen, a chef-led collective that has fed thousands of Texans amid the pandemic and recent storms Giving Kitchen and their support of restaurant workers facing crisis in Atlanta, Georgia

Team TruBlue whose small team is on a mission to stop violence and encourage youth in Charlotte, North Carolina

Traveling Stories which is dedicated to improving youth literacy through mentorship locally in San Diego, California , and virtually nationwide

