Fresh Cravings Roasted Red Pepper Hummus Ranked #1 Best Hummus by Chowhound

CINCINNATI, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Cravings today announced that Chowhound, the ultimate website for food aficionados, just selected their Fresh Cravings Roasted Red Pepper Hummus as the #1 Best Hummus you can buy at the Grocery Store in a recent feature article.

Robyn Blocker, one of Chowhound's leading food industry experts authored the article that chronicled her taste testing of the many hummus varieties at her local grocery store and compiled her scores based on flavor, texture, and price.

Of the nine savory non-standard flavors and three classic hummus products she taste-tested from the top brands, four Fresh Cravings hummus varieties Dill Pickle (#12), Classic (#6), and Honey Jalapeño (#2)—made the list, with Roasted Red Pepper chosen as the very best of them all at #1.

She praised the Fresh Cravings Roasted Red Pepper Hummus for its "smooth texture, distinct flavor, zesty smokiness and mild kick."

Alexandra Schickli, Senior Brand Manager of Fresh Cravings, said "We are thrilled to be honored by Chowhound and for being chosen as the best hummus you can buy. It's a testament to our continued belief that snacking should begin with high-quality ingredients and bold flavors worth celebrating. From everyday snacking to special occasions, our goal is to make every moment unforgettable and that's why we are committed to craving goodness in all that we do."

To find Fresh Cravings products near you, visit www.freshcravings.com/where-to-buy

About Fresh Cravings®

Fresh Cravings is the fastest growing national brand across refrigerated salsa, hummus, and creamy dips, sold in more than 12,000 retail locations. We 'Crave Goodness' in all that we do, from creating elevated recipes to giving back to our communities. We believe that snacking should begin with high-quality ingredients and bold flavors worth celebrating. Fresh Cravings launched in 2015, with a line of refrigerated salsas, and as an answer to the dull, jarred salsa blends found in center store, we made ours with vine-ripened tomatoes and crisp vegetables that are never cooked or pasteurized. We are known for authentic-tasting, chilled salsas, flavor-filled hummus, and veggie-packed creamy dips that are sure to satisfy any craving. Our dips consistently outperform the competition on purchase intent and preference in double-blind sensory testing. Fresh Cravings is part of Lakeview Farms, a leading manufacturer of fresh and convenient dips, desserts, and specialty products. For more information on Fresh Cravings visit: www.freshcravings.com or @FreshCravingsSalsa Facebook and Instagram .

About Lakeview Farms, LLC

Lakeview Farms, LLC, is a leading manufacturer of refrigerated desserts, dips, salsa, hummus and specialty products, marketing products under several brands including Fresh Cravings, La Mexicana, Senor Rico, Salads of the Sea. The Fresh Cravings Brand is the fastest growing national brand across refrigerated salsa, hummus, and creamy dips, sold in more than 12,000 retail locations. La Mexicana produces authentic Mexican-style salsas made with the finest farm-fresh ingredients. La Mexicana fresh, refrigerated salsas are sold in retailers including Kroger, Publix, Albertsons, Walmart, and more. For more information, visit www.lakeviewfarms.com .

About Chowhound

Chowhound is a site for food aficionados – also known as food nerds. It's for everyone who wants to know the absolute best way to prepare a dish and the science behind why that's so. We dig deep into the history of food and how it works, and care just as much about the best time of year to buy oysters as we do the reason American cheese has such a perfect melt (and whether or not it's actually cheese).

Chowhound was founded in 1997 by writer Jim Leff and Bob Okumura and has deep roots in the food world. Acquired and relaunched by Static Media in 2023, our team of writers, editors, and recipe developers is committed to editorial excellence, which is why we regularly consult experts in the food industry to ensure we're bringing our readers the best of the best when it comes to first-hand knowledge and sources.

If you are a serious home cook, a chef (currently or in a previous life), or just love researching the what and why something operates the way it does, Chowhound is the place for you.

Read More: https://www.chowhound.com/about/

SOURCE Lakeview Farms, LLC