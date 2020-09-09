Fresh Cravings® Teams Up with Walmart to Celebrate Retailer's Associates through Cookoff Competition led by Celebrity Chefs

Winning Associates will receive premium kitchen gear and exclusive culinary virtual cooking experiences led by the judging panel. Each experience will highlight the judge's diverse expertise in the culinary world. Esteemed plant-based Chef Chloe Coscarelli will break down vegan and vegetarian cooking techniques. Texas-based Restauranteur and Top Chef alum Chef Tiffany Derry will focus on regional Southern cuisine while The Bacon Bible co-author and New York City-based Restauranteur Chef Peter Sherman will lead a grilling-focused class. Registered Dietitian Mia Syn will round out the experiences with a nutritional focus on fresh, healthy ingredients.

"During this incredibly difficult time for our nation, we are enormously inspired by the front-line efforts of Walmart Associates—we should consider all grocery associates as essential workers," said FoodStory Brands President Jay Whitney. "Our goal with this partnership is to honor their contributions during these highly uncertain times and celebrate culinary talent. As a brand sold in the Produce Department, we believe highlighting the accessibility of Walmart's healthy and fresh ingredients is a welcome message to many, many consumers at this time, as they turn to home cooking solutions."

At Fresh Cravings, we believe our plant-based foods should contain wholesome ingredients with bold flavors worth celebrating. That's why we created an authentic, vibrant refrigerated salsa as an alternative to the soft, dull blends of jarred salsa. And, why we developed a line of dairy-free plant-based dips packed with superfoods like chia, hemp, and almonds or cashews. Our refrigerated salsa is made with fresh, vine-ripened tomatoes, crisp, hand-picked vegetables, zesty peppers and spices. It packs an incredible flavor that's propelled it to be one of the top refrigerated salsa brands in America, growing at 2.5X the category average of 9.9%. Fresh Cravings products are sold at a price competitive with, or lower than our other national brands, and the overall product line includes savory and sweet plant-based dips made from almonds or cashews, along with conventional and organic Fresh Cravings Restaurant Style salsa and Chunky salsa. Fresh Cravings is part of FoodStory Brands, a family-owned Arizona-based company, which searches the world to bring thoughtfully curated and affordably priced food and beverage products to American tables. For more information on Fresh Cravings visit: www.freshcravings.com or @FreshCravingsSalsa

